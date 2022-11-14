The Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market is expected to grow by $67.52 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.25% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359927/?utm_source=GNW

25% during the forecast period. Our report on the distributed solar power generation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in renewable energy, the declining cost of solar PV panels, rising electricity demand, and the high cost of grid expansion.

The distributed solar power generation market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The distributed solar power generation market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Commercial and Industrial

• Residential

• Off-grid



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the distributed solar power generation market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in thin-film solar PV modules and increasing adoption of microgrids will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on distributed solar power generation market covers the following areas:

• Distributed solar power generation market sizing

• Distributed solar power generation market forecast

• Distributed solar power generation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading distributed solar power generation market vendors that include AUXIN SOLAR Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., E Solar, Enphase Energy Inc., Freedom Solar LLC, General Electric Co, Hanwha Corp., LG Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corp., Silfab Solar Inc., Solar Panels Plus LLC, Sungevity Inc., Sunnova Energy International Inc., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Trinity Heating and Air Inc. Also, the distributed solar power generation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

