Global Aircraft Actuators Market Report 2022 to 2027 - Ongoing Digitization and Internet of Things Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aircraft Actuators Market by Installation Type (OEM & Aftermarket), System, Technology (Hydraulic, Electric Hybrid, Mechanical, Pneumatic, and Full Electric), Type, Platform, Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Aircraft Actuators market size is projected to grow from USD 8.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 11.4 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2027.
The anticipated rise in demand for commercial aircraft and the rising use of more electric aircraft concepts is driving the growth of the market. Although constraints limiting market expansion include the high-power consumption of electric actuators and associated design issues such heat dissipation.
The OEM segment is projected to dominate market share in the system segment during the forecast period
Based on Installation Type, the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) segment is projected to dominate market share during the forecast period.
The market is further segmented into Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The demand is influenced by the rapidly increasing of the passenger travel is a growing number of deliveries to meet the need for it. The increasing regulations that attempt to enhance the safety features provided by aircraft and standardize the functions delivered by certain types of aircraft are anticipated to be the driving force behind the fleet modernization initiatives.
Flight Control System is expected to account for the largest share in 2022
Based on System, the flight control system segment is projected to lead the aircraft actuators market during the forecast period. Flight Control to dominate the market as fly-by-wire systems, which replace the physical linkages between the pilot controls and flight control surfaces with an electrical interface, are being introduced into aircraft platforms. Since landing and braking systems contribute to the safety of both the aircraft and onboard passengers and crew, they are essential to maintaining the fleet's airworthiness and will represent the largest segment of spending throughout the forecast period.
The Hydraulic segment is projected to dominate market share in the system segment during the forecast period
Based on system, the hydraulic segment is projected to dominate market share during the forecast period. The market is further segmented into hydraulic, electric hybrid, mechanical, pneumatic and full electric. The demand is due to intrinsic advantages such variable speed, high power output, stall condition, and overload protection, which are fueling market expansion. Because of this, they are suitable for high-force applications like landing gear. However, OEMs are attempting to include hybrid actuators as a prelude to integrating electric actuator aboard new forthcoming aircraft programs in the next generation of aircraft.
The Rotary segment projected to lead Aircraft Actuators market during the forecast period
Based on Type, the rotary segment is projected to lead the aircraft actuators market during the forecast period. Rotary actuators have intrinsic advantages that make them particularly useful in automation applications like gates and valves. For instance, the demand for their integration into contemporary aircraft platforms is driven by their high effectiveness, which ranges from 85% to 92% in single rack models and from 92% to 97% in double rack models.
Fixed-wing Aircraft is expected to account for the largest share in 2022
Based on Aircraft Type, the fixed-wing aircraft segment is projected to lead the aircraft actuators market during the forecast period. There is a concurrent need for aircraft actuators for integration into the various systems onboard the aircraft because of the rapidly increasing global passenger traffic, which is expected to increase demand for fixed-wing aircraft in the commercial and general aviation sectors.
North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2022
The aircraft actuators market industry has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and Latin America is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing need for air travel in the area is expected to increase demand for commercial and general aviation. Additionally, the leading OEMs have increased their investments in R&D to develop higher performance electric actuators to satisfy future aviation industry demand.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Aircraft Actuators Market
4.2 Aircraft Actuators Market, by System
4.3 Aircraft Actuators Market, by Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Use of Electric Aircraft
5.2.1.2 Large Fleets of Commercial and Military Aircraft
5.2.1.3 Advancements in Electric Actuators for All-Electric Platforms and Light Aircraft
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Power Consumption and Other Associated Issues
5.2.2.2 Design Challenges
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Ongoing Digitization and Internet of Things (Iot)
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework
5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.3.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Aircraft Actuator Manufacturers
5.4 Trade Analysis
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.6 Market Ecosystem
5.6.1 Prominent Companies
5.6.2 Private and Small Enterprises
5.6.3 End-users
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.8.1 Electric Actuators
5.8.2 Shape-Changing Wing for Next-Generation Aviation
5.8.3 Sweeping Jet Actuators
5.8.4 Plasma Wing Actuators
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.10 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.11 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023
5.12 Tariff Regulatory Landscape for Aerospace Industry
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Supply Chain Analysis
6.3 Technology Trends
6.3.1 Smart Actuators
6.3.2 Evolution of Fly-By-Wire Systems
6.3.3 Fly-By-Wire Rudders
6.3.4 Morphing Wings
6.3.5 Flow Control Actuators
6.3.6 No-Bleed System Aircraft Architecture
6.3.7 Electric Actuation System
6.4 Impact of Megatrends
6.4.1 Implementation of Industry 4.0
6.4.2 Globalization of Supply Chain for Aircraft Actuator Manufacturing
6.5 Aircraft Actuators Market: Patent Analysis
7 Aircraft Actuators Market, by Installation Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (Oem)
7.2.1 Aircraft Deliveries Expected to Drive Segment
7.3 Aftermarket
7.3.1 Rise in Aircraft Fleet Size for Maintenance to Boost Growth
8 Aircraft Actuators Market, by System
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Flight Control System
8.2.1 Growing Emphasis on Safer and Lighter Aircraft Control Systems
8.3 Landing & Braking System
8.3.1 Ensures Safety of Aircraft and Passengers
8.4 Thrust Reverser Actuation System
8.4.1 Supports Smaller Airports with Shorter Runways
8.5 Power Generation System
8.5.1 Powers Aircraft Efficiently
8.6 Fuel Distribution System
8.6.1 Ensures Effective Control of Fuel Flow
8.7 Payload Management System
8.7.1 Demand for Military Aircraft Boosts Segment Growth
8.8 Cabin Actuation System
8.8.1 Driven by Growing Preference for Comfort Inside Aircraft Cabin
8.9 Fuel Storage System
8.9.1 Growing Emphasis on Increasing Operational Efficiency
9 Aircraft Actuators Market, by Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hydraulic
9.2.1 Used for High-Force Applications
9.3 Electric Hybrid
9.3.1 Electromechanical Actuators
9.3.2 Electrohydraulic Actuators
9.3.3 Electro-Hydrostatic Actuators
9.4 Pneumatic
9.4.1 Aircraft Modernization Plan to Fuel Segment
9.5 Full Electric
9.5.1 Provides Efficient Control at High Speed
9.6 Mechanical
9.6.1 Actuation System for High-Load Applications
10 Aircraft Actuators Market, by Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Rotary
10.2.1 Piston Type Rotary
10.2.1.1 Precision Control Applications
10.2.2 Bladder & Vane Rotary
10.2.2.1 Utilized in Gates and Valves
10.2.3 Motor Rotary
10.2.3.1 Controls Crucial Equipment
10.3 Linear
10.3.1 Rod Type Linear
10.3.1.1 Increasing Use in Aircraft Structures to Carry Loads
10.3.2 Screw Type Linear
10.3.2.1 Available with Servomotors to Drive and Control Hardware
11 Aircraft Actuators Market, by Platform
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Commercial Aviation
11.2.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft
11.2.1.1 Advancements in Hydraulic and Pneumatic Aircraft Systems
11.2.2 Wide-Body Aircraft
11.2.2.1 Increase in Passenger Travel Leads to More Demand
11.2.3 Regional Jets
11.2.3.1 Fly-By-Wire Technology Fuels Demand
11.3 Business & General Aviation
11.3.1 Business Jets
11.3.1.1 Growth of Private Aviation Companies to Fuel Demand
11.3.2 Commercial Helicopters
11.3.2.1 Increasing Corporate and Civil Applications to Drive Demand
11.3.3 Unmanned Aerial Mobility
11.3.3.1 Used for Aerial Remote Sensing Operations and Cargo Deliveries
11.3.4 Light Aircraft
11.3.4.1 Low Maintenance and Operation Costs
11.4 Military Aviation
11.4.1 Combat Aircraft
11.4.1.1 Growing Procurement due to Increasing Geopolitical Rift
11.4.2 Training Aircraft
11.4.2.1 Focus on Reducing Expenses with State-Of-The-Art Technology to Train Military Pilots
11.4.3 Military Drones
11.4.3.1 Proliferation of Drones for Isr Missions
11.4.4 Transport Aircraft
11.4.4.1 Increasing Use in Military Operations
11.4.5 Military Helicopters
11.4.5.1 Utilized in Combat and Search & Rescue Operations
11.4.6 Special Mission Aircraft
11.4.6.1 Growing Investment to Enhance Defense Capabilities
12 Aircraft Actuators Market, by Aircraft Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Fixed-Wing
12.2.1 Growth in Passenger Traffic to Drive Demand
12.3 Rotary-Wing
12.3.1 Growing Application in Military and Commercial Aviation
13 Components of Aircraft Actuation Systems
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Front/Rear Clevis
13.3 Outer Tube
13.4 Inner Tube
13.5 Spindle
13.6 Wiper
13.7 Drive Nut
13.8 Limit Switches
13.9 Gear
13.1 Motor and Motor Housing
13.11 Output/Feedback Sensors
14 Regional Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players, 2021
15.3 Top 5 Players Ranking Analysis, 2021
15.4 Competitive Benchmarking
15.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
15.5.1 Stars
15.5.2 Emerging Leaders
15.5.3 Pervasive Players
15.5.4 Participants
15.5.5 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant
15.5.5.1 Progressive Companies
15.5.5.2 Responsive Companies
15.5.5.3 Starting Blocks
15.5.5.4 Dynamic Companies
15.6 Competitive Scenario
15.6.1 Market Evaluation Framework
15.6.2 New Product Launches and Developments
15.6.3 Deals
15.6.4 Ventures/Agreements/Expansions
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Key Players
16.2.1 Honeywell International Inc.
16.2.2 Raytheon Technologies Corporation
16.2.3 Curtiss-Wright Corporation
16.2.4 Liebherr Group
16.2.5 Moog Inc.
16.2.6 Safran Sa
16.2.7 Ametek, Inc.
16.2.8 Astronics Corporation
16.2.9 Nabtesco Corporation
16.2.10 Eaton Corporation plc
16.2.11 Saab Ab
16.2.12 Woodward Inc.
16.2.13 Itt Inc.
16.2.14 Sitec Aerospace GmbH
16.2.15 Arkwin Industries Inc.
16.2.16 Tamagawa Seiko Co. Ltd.
16.2.17 Parker Hannifin Corp.
16.2.18 Elektro-Metall Export
16.2.19 Pegasus Actuators GmbH
16.2.20 Beaver Aerospace & Defense Inc.
16.2.21 Meggitt plc
16.3 Other Players
16.3.1 Nook Industries, Inc.
16.3.2 Electromech Technologies
16.3.3 Whippany Actuation Systems LLC
16.3.4 Pht Aerospace LLC
16.3.5 Triumph Group
17 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbuwsd
Attachment