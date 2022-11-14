Anti-cancer Drug Market is Prospering at USD 256.66 Billion with Highest CAGR of 7.40% by 2029, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Anti-cancer Drug Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The most up-to-date technology was used in conjunction with expert industry knowledge and practical, effective, and innovative solutions to develop this Anti-cancer Drug report. Market penetration-increasing tactics such as new product releases, geographical expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions are discussed. This study of the Anti-cancer Drug market focuses on numerous submarkets that are anticipated to grow rapidly in terms of revenue throughout the study's approximate forecast time frame. The report's research, analysis, and insights give you a clear picture of the market from which to make informed business decisions.

The anti-cancer drug treatment is supportive and aims to reduce the severity of the symptoms. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the anti-cancer drug market will grow at a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. This indicates that the market value was valued at 144.99 billion in 2021 and would stand tall at USD 256.66 billion by 2029.

Cancer is a threatening ailment wherein cancer cells multiply to develop a tumor in the patient's body in a particular organ. These cancerous cells damage the functioning of that particular organ leaving the body vulnerable and weak. Therefore, anti-cancer drugs are the medications that are given to cancer patients to battle cancerous cells.

Opportunities

The rise in the level of personal disposable income and growing awareness in developing economies pertaining to the availability of treatment options will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Rising medical tourism globally, the higher number of potential drugs in the pipeline, the increasing involvement of key players in product development, and the high potential of growth in the untapped market will create enough market growth opportunities.

The Anti-cancer Drug Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Pfizer Inc,

AstraZeneca,

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,

Zydus Cadila,

Cipla Inc.,

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC,

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited,

Fresenius Kabi AG,

Mayne Pharma Group Limited,

Mylan N.V.,

Novartis AG.,

Vintage Labs,

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd,

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd,

Novo Nordisk A/S,

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical,

WOCKHARDT

Recent Development

Merck Co. & Inc. received the United States Food & Drug Administration approval in November 2020, for Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy in the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

Key Market Segments Covered in Anti-cancer Drug Industry Research

By Indication

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer

Lung Cancer

By Drug

Cytotoxics

Hormonal Therapy

Targeted Therapy

By Route of administration

Oral

Parenteral

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Key Growth Drivers:

Cancer prevalence

Surging incidence rate of different types of cancer such as beast cancer, liver cancer, skin cancer and much more is directly propelling the demand for effective medical treatment. Lung cancer has the highest incidence rate of all which indicates that increase in prevalence rate would directly affect the demand for anti-cancer drugs.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the market's growth rate is the rising healthcare expenditure, which helps in improving its infrastructure. Growth and expansion of healthcare industry especially in the developing economies would invite the use and application of new and advanced medial technologies, equipment and drugs. This will directly increase the demand for anti-cancer drugs

Research and development activities

Growing number of strategic collaboration between public and private market players is inducing growth in the number of research and development activities on daily basis. These research and development proficiencies are being conducted in novel drugs and medical technologies that will propel the demand for anti-cancer drugs.

Furthermore, emergence of novel treatment and awareness about cancer, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness and increase in popularity of advance therapies are the factors that will expand the market growth rate. Other factors such as increase in the demand for effective therapies, availability of cost effective drugs and rising adoption rate for early diagnostic procedures will positively impact the market's growth rate.

Anti-cancer Drug Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the Anti-cancer Drug market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Anti-cancer Drug market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major key players, well-developed healthcare infrastructure in this region and increase in the incidence of proctitis and favorable reimbursement policies.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increase in the awareness about proctitis in developing countries and growing government support.

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Anti-cancer Drug Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Anti-cancer Drug Market, By Indication Global Anti-cancer Drug Market, By Drug Global Anti-cancer Drug Market, By Route of administration Global Anti-cancer Drug Market, By End User Global Anti-cancer Drug Market, By Distribution Channel Global Anti-cancer Drug Market, By Region Global Anti-cancer Drug Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

