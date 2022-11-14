Global Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) Market to Reach $488.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283207/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the period 2020-2027. 4K, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.4% CAGR and reach US$428.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 8K segment is readjusted to a revised 24.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.8% CAGR



The Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$86.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 16.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured) -

5G-Xcast

Guangdong Changhong Electronics Co., Ltd.

Hisense International Co., Ltd.

Konka Group Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics India Pvt., Ltd.

LG Electronics USA, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Micromax Informatics Ltd.

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Samsung Group





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283207/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ultra

HD Television (UHD TV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television (UHD

TV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 4K by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World 7-Year Perspective for 4K by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 &

2027



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 8K by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for 8K by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 &

2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for LED by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OLED

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for OLED by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for QLED

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for QLED by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ultra

HD Television (UHD TV) by Resolution - 4K and 8K - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television (UHD

TV) by Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4K

and 8K for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ultra

HD Television (UHD TV) by Display Type - LED, OLED and QLED -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: USA 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television (UHD

TV) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LED, OLED and QLED for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Resolution - 4K and 8K -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television

(UHD TV) by Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 4K and 8K for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Display Type - LED, OLED and

QLED - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television

(UHD TV) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for LED, OLED and QLED for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Resolution - 4K and 8K -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television (UHD

TV) by Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4K

and 8K for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Display Type - LED, OLED and

QLED - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television (UHD

TV) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LED, OLED and QLED for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Resolution - 4K and 8K -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: China 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television (UHD

TV) by Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4K

and 8K for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Display Type - LED, OLED and

QLED - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: China 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television (UHD

TV) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LED, OLED and QLED for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 30: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television

(UHD TV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Resolution - 4K and 8K -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television

(UHD TV) by Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 4K and 8K for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Display Type - LED, OLED and

QLED - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television

(UHD TV) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for LED, OLED and QLED for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 36: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Resolution - 4K and 8K -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: France 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television

(UHD TV) by Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 4K and 8K for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Display Type - LED, OLED and

QLED - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: France 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television

(UHD TV) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for LED, OLED and QLED for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Resolution - 4K and 8K -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television

(UHD TV) by Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 4K and 8K for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Display Type - LED, OLED and

QLED - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television

(UHD TV) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for LED, OLED and QLED for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Resolution - 4K and 8K -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television (UHD

TV) by Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4K

and 8K for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Display Type - LED, OLED and

QLED - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television (UHD

TV) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LED, OLED and QLED for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 48: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ultra

HD Television (UHD TV) by Resolution - 4K and 8K - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: UK 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television (UHD

TV) by Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4K

and 8K for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ultra

HD Television (UHD TV) by Display Type - LED, OLED and QLED -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD Television (UHD

TV) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LED, OLED and QLED for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Resolution - 4K and 8K -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD

Television (UHD TV) by Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for 4K and 8K for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Display Type - LED, OLED

and QLED - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD

Television (UHD TV) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for LED, OLED and QLED for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Resolution - 4K and 8K -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD

Television (UHD TV) by Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for 4K and 8K for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Display Type - LED, OLED

and QLED - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD

Television (UHD TV) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for LED, OLED and QLED for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 60: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Resolution - 4K and 8K -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD

Television (UHD TV) by Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for 4K and 8K for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) by Display Type - LED, OLED

and QLED - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Ultra HD

Television (UHD TV) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for LED, OLED and QLED for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283207/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________