The Global Ginger Market is expected to grow by $3.4 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ginger Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288877/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ginger market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by perceived health benefits associated with ginger oil, increasing application of ginger in flavored beer, and the growing adoption of natural ingredient-based products.

The ginger market analysis includes the type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The ginger market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Fresh ginger

• Dried ginger

• Others



By Application

• Food industry

• Oharmaceutical industry

• Cosmetic industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the health benefits offered by ginger beer as one of the prime reasons driving the ginger market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing acquisitions and joint ventures and increasing preference toward natural food additives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ginger market covers the following areas:

• Ginger market sizing

• Ginger market forecast

• Ginger market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ginger market vendors that include AKO GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Banyan Botanicalsa, BlissOfEarth, BRL Foods, Buderim Ginger, Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., Floracopeia Inc., Guangxi Yongjiang Food Industry Co. Ltd., Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd., Kingsneat Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc, Monterey Bay Spice Co., NatureLoc Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Olam Group Ltd., PHU GROTEX ERYK GROTOWSKI, Sino Nature International Co. Ltd., SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC, The Canadian Ginger Co., and The Ginger People. Also, the ginger market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288877/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________