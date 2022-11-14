New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361486/?utm_source=GNW

Global Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Antibody Deficiency, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cellular Immunodeficiency segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Innate Immune Disorders Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR



In the global Innate Immune Disorders segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$669.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

CSL Behring

Grifols International SA





