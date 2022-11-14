New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361480/?utm_source=GNW
Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Converted, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.3% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the New Build segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Redeployed Segment to Record 11.3% CAGR
In the global Redeployed segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$659.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
Aker Solutions ASA
Axess Group
Bumi Armada Berhad
BW Group
Bw Offshore Ltd.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd.
DEEPBLUE PTE LTD
Dyna-Mac Holdings Limited
Light Structures
MODEC, Inc
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
FPSO - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Propelled by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Self-Propelled by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Self-Propelled by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Towed
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Towed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Towed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Converted by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Converted by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Converted by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Redeployed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Redeployed by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Redeployed by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Floating Production Storage and Offloading
(FPSO) Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Floating Production Storage
and Offloading (FPSO) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for New
Build by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for New Build by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for New Build by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double Hull by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Double Hull by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Double Hull by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Single Hull by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Single Hull by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Single Hull by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shallow Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Shallow Water by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Shallow Water by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep
Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Deep Water by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Deep Water by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-Deep Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Ultra-Deep Water by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Deep Water by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Floating Production Storage
and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and Towed for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type -
Converted, New Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Floating Production Storage
and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Converted, New Build and
Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Converted, New Build and Redeployed for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull -
Double Hull and Single Hull - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Floating Production Storage
and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Double Hull and Single Hull
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Double Hull and Single Hull for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by
Application - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Floating Production Storage
and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Shallow Water, Deep
Water and Ultra-Deep Water Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow Water, Deep Water and
Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Self-Propelled
and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and Towed for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type -
Converted, New Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Converted, New Build
and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Converted, New Build and Redeployed for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull -
Double Hull and Single Hull - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Double Hull and Single
Hull Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Double Hull and Single Hull for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by
Application - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Shallow Water,
Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow Water, Deep Water and
Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Floating Production Storage
and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and Towed for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type -
Converted, New Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Floating Production Storage
and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Converted, New Build and
Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Converted, New Build and Redeployed for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull -
Double Hull and Single Hull - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Floating Production Storage
and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Double Hull and Single Hull
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Double Hull and Single Hull for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by
Application - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Floating Production Storage
and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Shallow Water, Deep
Water and Ultra-Deep Water Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow Water, Deep Water and
Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
China for 2022 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Floating Production Storage
and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and Towed for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type -
Converted, New Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Floating Production Storage
and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Converted, New Build and
Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Converted, New Build and Redeployed for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull -
Double Hull and Single Hull - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Floating Production Storage
and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Double Hull and Single Hull
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Double Hull and Single Hull for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by
Application - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Floating Production Storage
and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Shallow Water, Deep
Water and Ultra-Deep Water Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow Water, Deep Water and
Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Self-Propelled
and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and Towed for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type -
Converted, New Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Converted, New Build
and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Converted, New Build and Redeployed for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull -
Double Hull and Single Hull - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Double Hull and Single
Hull Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Double Hull and Single Hull for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by
Application - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Shallow Water,
Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow Water, Deep Water and
Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
France for 2022 (E)
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Self-Propelled
and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and Towed for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type -
Converted, New Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Converted, New Build
and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: France 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Converted, New Build and Redeployed for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull -
Double Hull and Single Hull - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: France Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Double Hull and Single
Hull Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: France 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Double Hull and Single Hull for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by
Application - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: France Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Shallow Water,
Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 109: France 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow Water, Deep Water and
Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Self-Propelled
and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and Towed for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type -
Converted, New Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Converted, New Build
and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Converted, New Build and Redeployed for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull -
Double Hull and Single Hull - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Double Hull and Single
Hull Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Double Hull and Single Hull for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by
Application - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Shallow Water,
Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 121: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow Water, Deep Water and
Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 122: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion -
Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Italy Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Self-Propelled
and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and Towed for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type -
Converted, New Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 126: Italy Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Converted, New Build
and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Converted, New Build and Redeployed for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 128: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull -
Double Hull and Single Hull - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Italy Historic Review for Floating Production
Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Double Hull and Single
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
