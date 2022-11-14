New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361480/?utm_source=GNW

Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Converted, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.3% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the New Build segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Redeployed Segment to Record 11.3% CAGR



In the global Redeployed segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$659.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Aker Solutions ASA

Axess Group

Bumi Armada Berhad

BW Group

Bw Offshore Ltd.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd.

DEEPBLUE PTE LTD

Dyna-Mac Holdings Limited

Light Structures

MODEC, Inc





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

FPSO - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Propelled by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Self-Propelled by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Self-Propelled by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Towed

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Towed by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Towed by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Converted by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Converted by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Converted by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redeployed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Redeployed by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Redeployed by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Floating Production Storage and Offloading

(FPSO) Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Floating Production Storage

and Offloading (FPSO) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for New

Build by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for New Build by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for New Build by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Double Hull by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Double Hull by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Double Hull by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Hull by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Single Hull by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Single Hull by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Shallow Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Shallow Water by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Shallow Water by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Deep Water by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Deep Water by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultra-Deep Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Ultra-Deep Water by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-Deep Water by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion -

Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Floating Production Storage

and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and Towed for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type -

Converted, New Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Floating Production Storage

and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Converted, New Build and

Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Converted, New Build and Redeployed for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull -

Double Hull and Single Hull - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Floating Production Storage

and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Double Hull and Single Hull

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Double Hull and Single Hull for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by

Application - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Floating Production Storage

and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Shallow Water, Deep

Water and Ultra-Deep Water Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow Water, Deep Water and

Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion -

Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Self-Propelled

and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and Towed for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type -

Converted, New Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Converted, New Build

and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Converted, New Build and Redeployed for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull -

Double Hull and Single Hull - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Double Hull and Single

Hull Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Double Hull and Single Hull for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by

Application - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Shallow Water,

Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow Water, Deep Water and

Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion -

Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Floating Production Storage

and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and Towed for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type -

Converted, New Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Floating Production Storage

and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Converted, New Build and

Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Converted, New Build and Redeployed for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull -

Double Hull and Single Hull - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Floating Production Storage

and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Double Hull and Single Hull

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Double Hull and Single Hull for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by

Application - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Floating Production Storage

and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Shallow Water, Deep

Water and Ultra-Deep Water Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow Water, Deep Water and

Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

China for 2022 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion -

Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Floating Production Storage

and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Self-Propelled and Towed

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and Towed for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type -

Converted, New Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Floating Production Storage

and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Converted, New Build and

Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Converted, New Build and Redeployed for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull -

Double Hull and Single Hull - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Floating Production Storage

and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Double Hull and Single Hull

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Double Hull and Single Hull for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by

Application - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Floating Production Storage

and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Shallow Water, Deep

Water and Ultra-Deep Water Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow Water, Deep Water and

Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion -

Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Self-Propelled

and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and Towed for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type -

Converted, New Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Converted, New Build

and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Converted, New Build and Redeployed for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull -

Double Hull and Single Hull - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Double Hull and Single

Hull Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Double Hull and Single Hull for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by

Application - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Shallow Water,

Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow Water, Deep Water and

Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

France for 2022 (E)

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion -

Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Self-Propelled

and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and Towed for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type -

Converted, New Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Converted, New Build

and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Converted, New Build and Redeployed for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull -

Double Hull and Single Hull - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: France Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Double Hull and Single

Hull Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: France 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Double Hull and Single Hull for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by

Application - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: France Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Shallow Water,

Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 109: France 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow Water, Deep Water and

Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion -

Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Self-Propelled

and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and Towed for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type -

Converted, New Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Converted, New Build

and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Converted, New Build and Redeployed for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull -

Double Hull and Single Hull - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Double Hull and Single

Hull Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Double Hull and Single Hull for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by

Application - Shallow Water, Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Shallow Water,

Deep Water and Ultra-Deep Water Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 121: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Shallow Water, Deep Water and

Ultra-Deep Water for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 122: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion -

Self-Propelled and Towed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Italy Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Self-Propelled

and Towed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Propulsion - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Propelled and Towed for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type -

Converted, New Build and Redeployed - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 126: Italy Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Converted, New Build

and Redeployed Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Converted, New Build and Redeployed for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 128: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull -

Double Hull and Single Hull - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Italy Historic Review for Floating Production

Storage and Offloading (FPSO) by Hull - Double Hull and Single



