The Worldwide Risk Analytics Industry is Expected to Reach $70.5 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Risk Analytics Market by Component (Software (ETL Tools, Risk Calculation Engines, GRC Software) and Services), Risk Type (Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global risk analytics market size to grow from USD 39.3 billion in 2022 to USD 70.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period.
The software segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period
The Risk analytics market has been segmented based on components into software and services. The software segment include different softwares such as ETL tools, risk calculation engines, scorecard and visualization tools, dashboard analytics and risk reporting tools, and GRC software, and other softwares (operational risk management, human resource risk management, and project risk management).
The software segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period. The need to track credit breaches in near real-time and analyze risk limit breaches by trader, profit center, and trading desk level lead to adopting risk analytics solutions.
The cloud segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The risk analytics market is segmented based on deployment into the cloud and on-premises. The demand for cloud-based risk analytics solutions is expected to grow because of the various benefits. Cloud-based solutions are gaining traction across verticals, and SMEs and organizations are moving toward cloud-based solutions to reduce the maintenance cost associated with traditional risk analytics solutions. SMEs majorly adopt the cloud deployment mode among enterprises due to their budget constraints in deploying on-premises infrastructure.
Large enterprises segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period
Based on organization size risk analytics market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The market share of large enterprises is higher; however, the market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Organizations need to adhere to various regulatory compliances. To deal with challenges, such as business model sustainability, process efficiency data, reporting, and audit requirement, SMEs are increasingly adopting risk analytics solutions.
Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period
The risk analytics market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. North America is estimated to account for the maximum market share in the total risk analytics market in 2022 due to various well-established vendors. While APAC is expected to grow at a good pace oqing to the growing digitalization, business complexity, and rising cyberattacks and fraudulent activities in the region.Asia Pacific experiences an extensive inflow of foreign direct investment. Hence, banks need to take a more active approach to manage and mitigate the associated risks of financial crimes. This leads to the growth of the risk analytics market in Asia Pacific. .
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Risk Analytics Market
4.2 Market: Top Three Verticals
4.3 Market, by Region
4.4 North America: Market, by Software and Risk Type
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Incidences of Data Thefts and Security Breaches
5.2.1.2 Rising Government Compliance with Stringent Industry Regulations
5.2.1.3 Increasing Complexities Across Business Processes
5.2.1.4 Rising Digitalization and Business Process Automation
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost and Complexity in Software Installation and Configuration
5.2.2.2 Intricate Nature of Regulatory Compliance
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Adoption of Ai and Blockchain Technology in Market
5.2.3.2 Rising Innovations in Fintech Industry
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Integration of Data from Data Silos
5.3 Pricing Model Analysis
5.4 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Buyers
5.5 Risk Analytics: Evolution
5.6 Risk Analytics: Ecosystem
5.7 Risk Analytics Market: COVID-19 Impact
5.8 Case Study Analysis
5.8.1 Use Case 1: New Zealand Superannuation Fund (Nzsf) Used Quantifi Solution for Credit and Liquidity Risk Management
5.8.2 Use Case 2: Piraeus Bank Used Quantifi Xva Solution to Address Its Xva Requirements
5.8.3 Use Case 3: Power Mapping Element of Verisk Maplecroft's Risk Analysis Service Used for Informed Business Decisions
5.8.4 Use Case 4: Regional Bank Deployed Onespan Risk Analytics Solution to Drive Down Fraud
5.8.5 Use Case 5: Emea-Based Financial Institutions Deployed Ifrs 9 Solution of Axiomsl
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.10 Ecosystem
5.11 Patent Analysis
5.12 Technology Analysis
5.13 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023
5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.15 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.16 Regulatory Implications.
5.17 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
6 Risk Analytics Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Etl Tools
6.2.2 Risk Calculation Engines
6.2.3 Scorecard and Visualization Tools
6.2.4 Dashboard Analytics and Risk Reporting Tools
6.2.5 Grc Software
6.2.6 Other Software
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.2 Managed Services
7 Risk Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Cloud
7.3 On-Premises
8 Risk Analytics Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9 Risk Analytics Market, by Risk Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Risk Type: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Risk Type: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Strategic Risk
9.3 Operational Risk
9.4 Financial Risk
9.5 Other Risk Types
10 Risk Analytics Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers
10.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact
10.2 Banking and Financial Services
10.3 Insurance
10.4 Manufacturing
10.5 Transportation and Logistics
10.6 Retail and Consumer Goods
10.7 It and Telecom
10.8 Government and Defense
10.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.10 Energy and Utilities
10.11 Other Verticals
11 Risk Analytics Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strategies of Key Players
12.3 Revenue Analysis
12.4 Market Share Analysis
12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.5.1 Stars
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive Players
12.5.4 Participants
12.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant
12.6.1 Progressive Companies
12.6.2 Responsive Companies
12.6.3 Dynamic Companies
12.6.4 Starting Blocks
12.7 Competitive Benchmarking
12.8 Competitive Scenario
12.8.1 Product Launches
12.8.2 Deals
12.8.3 Others
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Ibm
13.2.2 Sap
13.2.3 Sas Institute
13.2.4 Oracle
13.2.5 Fis
13.2.6 Moody's Analytics
13.2.7 Verisk Analytics
13.2.8 Alteryx
13.2.9 Axiomsl
13.2.10 Gurucul
13.2.11 Provenir
13.2.12 Bridgei2I
13.2.13 Recorded Future
13.2.14 Acadiasoft
13.2.15 Qlik
13.2.16 Datafactz
13.2.17 Cubelogic Limited
13.2.18 Risk Edge Solutions
13.2.19 Equarius Risk Analytics
13.2.20 Quantifi
13.3 Startup/Sme Profiles
13.3.1 Actify Data Labs
13.3.2 Amlgo Labs
13.3.3 Zesty.Ai
13.3.4 Artivatic
13.3.5 Attestiv
13.3.6 Riskville
13.3.7 Quantexa
13.3.8 Spin Analytics
13.3.9 Kyvos Insights
13.3.10 Imply
14 Adjacent and Related Markets
15 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pluoha
Attachment