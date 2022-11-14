The Worldwide Risk Analytics Industry is Expected to Reach $70.5 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Risk Analytics Market by Component (Software (ETL Tools, Risk Calculation Engines, GRC Software) and Services), Risk Type (Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global risk analytics market size to grow from USD 39.3 billion in 2022 to USD 70.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period.

The software segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period

The Risk analytics market has been segmented based on components into software and services. The software segment include different softwares such as ETL tools, risk calculation engines, scorecard and visualization tools, dashboard analytics and risk reporting tools, and GRC software, and other softwares (operational risk management, human resource risk management, and project risk management).

The software segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period. The need to track credit breaches in near real-time and analyze risk limit breaches by trader, profit center, and trading desk level lead to adopting risk analytics solutions.

The cloud segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The risk analytics market is segmented based on deployment into the cloud and on-premises. The demand for cloud-based risk analytics solutions is expected to grow because of the various benefits. Cloud-based solutions are gaining traction across verticals, and SMEs and organizations are moving toward cloud-based solutions to reduce the maintenance cost associated with traditional risk analytics solutions. SMEs majorly adopt the cloud deployment mode among enterprises due to their budget constraints in deploying on-premises infrastructure.

Large enterprises segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on organization size risk analytics market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The market share of large enterprises is higher; however, the market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Organizations need to adhere to various regulatory compliances. To deal with challenges, such as business model sustainability, process efficiency data, reporting, and audit requirement, SMEs are increasingly adopting risk analytics solutions.

Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The risk analytics market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. North America is estimated to account for the maximum market share in the total risk analytics market in 2022 due to various well-established vendors. While APAC is expected to grow at a good pace oqing to the growing digitalization, business complexity, and rising cyberattacks and fraudulent activities in the region.Asia Pacific experiences an extensive inflow of foreign direct investment. Hence, banks need to take a more active approach to manage and mitigate the associated risks of financial crimes. This leads to the growth of the risk analytics market in Asia Pacific. .

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Risk Analytics Market

4.2 Market: Top Three Verticals

4.3 Market, by Region

4.4 North America: Market, by Software and Risk Type

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Incidences of Data Thefts and Security Breaches

5.2.1.2 Rising Government Compliance with Stringent Industry Regulations

5.2.1.3 Increasing Complexities Across Business Processes

5.2.1.4 Rising Digitalization and Business Process Automation

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost and Complexity in Software Installation and Configuration

5.2.2.2 Intricate Nature of Regulatory Compliance

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of Ai and Blockchain Technology in Market

5.2.3.2 Rising Innovations in Fintech Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration of Data from Data Silos

5.3 Pricing Model Analysis

5.4 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Buyers

5.5 Risk Analytics: Evolution

5.6 Risk Analytics: Ecosystem

5.7 Risk Analytics Market: COVID-19 Impact

5.8 Case Study Analysis

5.8.1 Use Case 1: New Zealand Superannuation Fund (Nzsf) Used Quantifi Solution for Credit and Liquidity Risk Management

5.8.2 Use Case 2: Piraeus Bank Used Quantifi Xva Solution to Address Its Xva Requirements

5.8.3 Use Case 3: Power Mapping Element of Verisk Maplecroft's Risk Analysis Service Used for Informed Business Decisions

5.8.4 Use Case 4: Regional Bank Deployed Onespan Risk Analytics Solution to Drive Down Fraud

5.8.5 Use Case 5: Emea-Based Financial Institutions Deployed Ifrs 9 Solution of Axiomsl

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Ecosystem

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Technology Analysis

5.13 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.15 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.16 Regulatory Implications.

5.17 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

6 Risk Analytics Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Etl Tools

6.2.2 Risk Calculation Engines

6.2.3 Scorecard and Visualization Tools

6.2.4 Dashboard Analytics and Risk Reporting Tools

6.2.5 Grc Software

6.2.6 Other Software

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.2 Managed Services

7 Risk Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-Premises

8 Risk Analytics Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9 Risk Analytics Market, by Risk Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Risk Type: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Risk Type: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Strategic Risk

9.3 Operational Risk

9.4 Financial Risk

9.5 Other Risk Types

10 Risk Analytics Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 Banking and Financial Services

10.3 Insurance

10.4 Manufacturing

10.5 Transportation and Logistics

10.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.7 It and Telecom

10.8 Government and Defense

10.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.10 Energy and Utilities

10.11 Other Verticals

11 Risk Analytics Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strategies of Key Players

12.3 Revenue Analysis

12.4 Market Share Analysis

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Players

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Responsive Companies

12.6.3 Dynamic Companies

12.6.4 Starting Blocks

12.7 Competitive Benchmarking

12.8 Competitive Scenario

12.8.1 Product Launches

12.8.2 Deals

12.8.3 Others

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Ibm

13.2.2 Sap

13.2.3 Sas Institute

13.2.4 Oracle

13.2.5 Fis

13.2.6 Moody's Analytics

13.2.7 Verisk Analytics

13.2.8 Alteryx

13.2.9 Axiomsl

13.2.10 Gurucul

13.2.11 Provenir

13.2.12 Bridgei2I

13.2.13 Recorded Future

13.2.14 Acadiasoft

13.2.15 Qlik

13.2.16 Datafactz

13.2.17 Cubelogic Limited

13.2.18 Risk Edge Solutions

13.2.19 Equarius Risk Analytics

13.2.20 Quantifi

13.3 Startup/Sme Profiles

13.3.1 Actify Data Labs

13.3.2 Amlgo Labs

13.3.3 Zesty.Ai

13.3.4 Artivatic

13.3.5 Attestiv

13.3.6 Riskville

13.3.7 Quantexa

13.3.8 Spin Analytics

13.3.9 Kyvos Insights

13.3.10 Imply

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pluoha

Attachment