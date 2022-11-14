The Global Digital Commerce Market is expected to grow by $3.43 tn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.93% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Commerce Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243668/?utm_source=GNW

93% during the forecast period. Our report on the digital commerce market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by robust Internet penetration, increasing penetration of smartphones, and small and medium-sized businesses adopting digital commerce.

The digital commerce market analysis includes the business segment and geographic landscape.



The digital commerce market is segmented as below:

By Business

• Business to business

• Business to customer



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advancements in technological digital commerce platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the digital commerce market growth during the next few years. Also, the inclination toward online shopping and the growth of e-commerce startups will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the digital commerce market covers the following areas:

• Digital commerce market sizing

• Digital commerce market forecast

• Digital commerce market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital commerce market vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco wholesale corp, eBay Inc., Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, JD.com Inc., MercadoLibre Inc., NASPERS Ltd., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, Rakuten Group Inc., Shopee Ltd., Shopify Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Trendyol BV, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Zalando SE, and Meituan Dianping. Also, the digital commerce market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243668/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________