New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Impression Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361472/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Digital Impression Systems Market to Reach $13 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Impression Systems estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.4% over the period 2020-2027. Mobile / Portable Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.6% CAGR and reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 16.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.3% CAGR



The Digital Impression Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 15.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

Align Technology, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Dental Wings Inc.

Glidewell Laboratories

Planmeca Oy





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361472/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Digital Impression System - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Impression Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Standalone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Standalone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Digital Impression Systems Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile / Portable Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile / Portable Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Digital Impression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 8: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Impression Systems by Type - Mobile / Portable Systems and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile /

Portable Systems and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 10: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Impression Systems by Type - Mobile / Portable Systems

and Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile / Portable Systems and Standalone for the Years 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Digital Impression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 12: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Impression Systems by Type - Mobile / Portable Systems

and Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile / Portable Systems and Standalone for the Years 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Digital Impression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 14: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Impression Systems by Type - Mobile / Portable Systems

and Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile / Portable Systems and Standalone for the Years 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Digital Impression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 16: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Impression Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Impression Systems by Type - Mobile / Portable Systems

and Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile / Portable Systems and Standalone for the Years 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Digital Impression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 20: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Impression Systems by Type - Mobile / Portable Systems

and Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile / Portable Systems and Standalone for the Years 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Digital Impression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 22: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Impression Systems by Type - Mobile / Portable Systems

and Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile / Portable Systems and Standalone for the Years 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 24: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Impression Systems by Type - Mobile / Portable Systems

and Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile / Portable Systems and Standalone for the Years 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Digital Impression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 26: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Impression Systems by Type - Mobile / Portable Systems and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile /

Portable Systems and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Digital Impression Systems by Type - Mobile / Portable

Systems and Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Impression Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mobile / Portable Systems and Standalone for the

Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Digital Impression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Digital Impression Systems by Type - Mobile / Portable

Systems and Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Impression Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mobile / Portable Systems and Standalone for the

Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 32: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Digital Impression Systems by Type - Mobile / Portable

Systems and Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Impression Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mobile / Portable Systems and Standalone for the

Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361472/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________