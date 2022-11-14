The Global Cloud Data Warehouse Market is expected to grow by $17.74 bn during 2023-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 27.38% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Data Warehouse Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229634/?utm_source=GNW

38% during the forecast period. Our report on the cloud data warehouse market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing penetration of IoT-enabled devices, rising enterprise mobility and need to improve efficiency, and growing demand for Data Warehouse as a service (DBaaS).

The cloud data warehouse market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The cloud data warehouse market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Public

• Private



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing need for edge computing as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud data warehouse market growth during the next few years. Also, the high adoption of cloud data warehouse solutions by SMEs and increased inclination for private cloud for enhanced data security will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cloud data warehouse market covers the following areas:

• Cloud data warehouse market sizing

• Cloud data warehouse market forecast

• Cloud data warehouse market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud data warehouse market vendors that include Accur8 Software, Actian Corp., Alibaba Cloud, Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Panoply Ltd., Rand Group LLC, SAP SE, Sigma Computing Inc., SingleStore Inc., Snowflake Inc., Talend SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Teradata Corp., and Translink Information Technology Shanghai Co. Ltd. Also, the cloud data warehouse market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

