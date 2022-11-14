Fishing Waders Market to Gain Value of US$ 1,709.1 Million by 2031, States TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to a review by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global fishing waders market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 1,709.1 Mn by the end of 2031. Further, the TMR analysis notes that the market for fishing waders is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.
Companies are focusing on strategies such as the new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in order to stay ahead of the competition. Moreover, many enterprises are concentrating on product innovations and providing tailored solutions as per the needs of consumers. For this, players are concentrating on the study of the consumer preferences including the color, design, material, size, and logo imprint. Such efforts, in turn, are likely to lead to the expansion of the size of fishing waders market during the forecast period.
Market Key Findings
- The report by National Climate Adaptation Science Center (CASC) states that there has been a surge in the recreational fishing activities in the U.S. is making it a multibillion-dollar economic activity. As per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), recreational fishing is one of the traditional leisure activity, which accounted for US$ 50 Bn in 2021 in the U.S. There has been a surge in the demand for different types of fishing equipment specifically during the COVID-19 outbreak, notes a TMR study that provides sales analysis of fishing waders market.
- The understanding pertaining to the safety issues during fishing is being increasing among people worldwide. Hence, people are inclining toward the use of fishing waders as these products assist in keeping the wearer dry and protected from insect bites, minor abrasions, and cold water. Thus, rise in the demand for such equipment is projected to help in the growth of the fishing waders market share during the forecast period.
- The popularity of fishing chest waders is being increasing in the recent years owing to their several advantages including their ability to offer twofold coverage than fishing waist waders and fishing hip waders. Hence, these products cover around 70% of the body. Moreover, they assist fishers keep themselves dry even while wading in the water up to their chest levels. The demand for fishing chest waders is being rising owing to their ability help in sustaining in adverse weather conditions. Hence, the chest waders product segment of the market is projected to expand at notable pace during the forecast period.
Market Growth Boosters
- Increase in participation of people in recreational activities is projected to drive sales prospects for fishing waders manufacturers in the near future
- Surge in understanding among populace regarding the importance of safety during fishing activities is likely to boost the avenues for demand of fishing waders market
Market Regional Analysis
- The market is estimated to gain profitable prospects in Asia Pacific during the forecast period owing to the presence of sizable fishing industry in the regional nations including China and rise in the popularity of fishing as a recreational activity across countries such as India
- The market players are projected to attract promising business opportunities in North America and Europe owing to a surge in the participation of regional populace in recreational fishing activities
Market Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- The Orvis Company Inc
- Pure Fishing, Inc
- Cabela’s LLC
- Caddis Waders
- Columbia Sportswear Company
- Pacific Eagle Enterprise
- Simms Fishing Products
- Patagonia Inc
- Redington (Far Bank)
- Gator Waders
Market Segmentation
- Product Type
- Chest Waders
- Hip Waders
- Waist Waders
- Style
- Boot Foot Waders
- Stocking Foot Waders
- Material
- Nylon
- Polyester
- Neoprene
- Rubber
- Others (Gore-Tex, PVC, etc.)
- Size
- Small
- Medium
- Large
- End-user
- Men
- Women
- Children
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- E-commerce Websites
- Company-owned Websites
- Offline
- Hypermarket & Departmental Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Chain & Franchise Stores
- Others Retail Stores
- Online
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
