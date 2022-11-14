Fishing Waders Market to Gain Value of US$ 1,709.1 Million by 2031, States TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to a review by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global fishing waders market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 1,709.1 Mn by the end of 2031. Further, the TMR analysis notes that the market for fishing waders is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.



Companies are focusing on strategies such as the new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in order to stay ahead of the competition. Moreover, many enterprises are concentrating on product innovations and providing tailored solutions as per the needs of consumers. For this, players are concentrating on the study of the consumer preferences including the color, design, material, size, and logo imprint. Such efforts, in turn, are likely to lead to the expansion of the size of fishing waders market during the forecast period.

Market Key Findings

The report by National Climate Adaptation Science Center (CASC) states that there has been a surge in the recreational fishing activities in the U.S. is making it a multibillion-dollar economic activity. As per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), recreational fishing is one of the traditional leisure activity, which accounted for US$ 50 Bn in 2021 in the U.S. There has been a surge in the demand for different types of fishing equipment specifically during the COVID-19 outbreak, notes a TMR study that provides sales analysis of fishing waders market.

The understanding pertaining to the safety issues during fishing is being increasing among people worldwide. Hence, people are inclining toward the use of fishing waders as these products assist in keeping the wearer dry and protected from insect bites, minor abrasions, and cold water. Thus, rise in the demand for such equipment is projected to help in the growth of the fishing waders market share during the forecast period.

The popularity of fishing chest waders is being increasing in the recent years owing to their several advantages including their ability to offer twofold coverage than fishing waist waders and fishing hip waders. Hence, these products cover around 70% of the body. Moreover, they assist fishers keep themselves dry even while wading in the water up to their chest levels. The demand for fishing chest waders is being rising owing to their ability help in sustaining in adverse weather conditions. Hence, the chest waders product segment of the market is projected to expand at notable pace during the forecast period.



Market Growth Boosters

Increase in participation of people in recreational activities is projected to drive sales prospects for fishing waders manufacturers in the near future

Surge in understanding among populace regarding the importance of safety during fishing activities is likely to boost the avenues for demand of fishing waders market

Market Regional Analysis

The market is estimated to gain profitable prospects in Asia Pacific during the forecast period owing to the presence of sizable fishing industry in the regional nations including China and rise in the popularity of fishing as a recreational activity across countries such as India

The market players are projected to attract promising business opportunities in North America and Europe owing to a surge in the participation of regional populace in recreational fishing activities

Market Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

The Orvis Company Inc

Pure Fishing, Inc

Cabela’s LLC

Caddis Waders

Columbia Sportswear Company

Pacific Eagle Enterprise

Simms Fishing Products

Patagonia Inc

Redington (Far Bank)

Gator Waders

Market Segmentation

Product Type Chest Waders Hip Waders Waist Waders

Style Boot Foot Waders Stocking Foot Waders

Material Nylon Polyester Neoprene Rubber Others (Gore-Tex, PVC, etc.)

Size Small Medium Large

End-user Men Women Children

Distribution Channel Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites Offline Hypermarket & Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Chain & Franchise Stores Others Retail Stores



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



