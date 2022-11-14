Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 22.7 % and is Projected to Increase from US$ 199 Mn in 2022 to US$ 1.5 Bn by 2032-end. Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global human milk oligosaccharides market is anticipated to surge with a phenomenal CAGR of around 22.7% over the projection period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is projected to increase from US$ 199.0 Mn in 2022 to US$ 1,539.21Mn by 2032. Sialylactose segment is expected to be valued at about US$ 5 million by the end of 2017 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period and be valued at more than $20 million by the end of 2027.



Manufacturers of formula milk for babies are utilizing them as a substitute for human milk oligosaccharides attributed to the reasonably low cost and high availability. Attributing to this factor, similar alternatives to human milk oligosaccharides have largely diminished the rate of growth in the overall market.

Human milk oligosaccharides are known to be the third-largest fraction of human milk but are able to get synthesized only with the help of human donors owing to the low availability of donor groups. Researchers are currently developing systems to synthesize human milk oligosaccharides using chemical and enzymatic synthesis.

Technological advancements have emerged new genetic and molecular engineering methods have taken the global human milk oligosaccharides market to a new level.

Infant formulas including galactooligosaccharides and fructooligosaccharides are used by infant formula manufacturers as prebiotic components to inhibit the growth of pathogenic Escherichia coli. The intake of such ingredients has proven to be beneficial for an infant’s gastrointestinal system by stimulating the growth of symbiotic bacteria in the infant's intestinal tract.

Among the several product type segments, the Fucotetraose segment is expected to comprise an approximated share of 48% in terms of value, followed by the Sialotetraose segment with an approximated value of 28%.

By the end of 2022, the value of fucosyllactose is anticipated to be approximately twice that of sialyllactose. The fucosyllactose product type segment is estimated to reach a value of over US$ 9 million by the end of 2022 and is projected to grow at a rate of 14.4% percent over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

Infant nutrition has transitioned into a new stage since a mammal adopted infant formula ingredients, such as human milk oligosaccharides, as a food source. The healthiest functionalities associated with human milk oligosaccharides consist of protecting the gastrointestinal systems of infants and defending them from the pathogen.

These factors are most likely to bolster the growth of the global market for human milk oligosaccharides. The best option for infant nutrition is human milk oligosaccharides have been shown to promote an infant’s intestinal health. It also facilitates the removal of microbes and particles from the intestine, thus improving colonization.

HMOs are considered efficient alternatives for mothers who can’t breastfeed due to their missing teeth. HMOs are a result of chemical synthesis and fermentation processes to ensure that there is demand in the market for infant formula ingredients. On the basis of the reports by the World Health Organization, the planet's total population is expected to reach 9.5 billion by 2050, and roughly one billion during the next decade.

The consistently surging population is most likely to increase the demand for infant nutrition products. The demand for infant formula is significantly high in China as well as in some countries in the Asia Pacific region owing to a high infant population.

Competitive Landscape

The leading companies operating in the human milk oligosaccharides market are massively fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of various local and regional rivals. Key players employ a range of marketing strategies, such as partnerships, expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations.

More Insights into the Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market

The European market for HMOs is propelling due to the surging awareness of their potential to significantly improve population health and wellbeing. These elements are also seen as a way to reduce healthcare costs. This has led to an increase in demand for HMO products and services.

Infants living in China are not able to get the same benefits from human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) as infants in other countries, according to a new study. HMOs are a type of sugar that is found in breast milk. They are believed to have many health benefits for infants, including protecting against infections and allergies. Although, the HMOs found in Chinese female breast milk are different from those found in other countries. The Chinese HMOs are less effective at promoting the growth of good bacteria in the gut and protecting against harmful bacteria.

Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market by Category

By Product Type, Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market is segmented as:

Fucosyllactose

LNT & LNnT

Sialyllactose



By Region Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market is segmented as:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

TOC to be continued.

