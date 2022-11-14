Global Thermal Paper Developer Market to Generate Revenue of $ 34.03 Million by 2030 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermal paper is currently the most popular kind of paper for printing because it is cheap to produce and can withstand high temperatures. In 2021, thermal paper sales were valued at $3.8 billion, and are expected to grow by 5% each year until 2030. The reason for this growth is simple: thermal paper is most suitable for printing advertising panels, barcodes, labels, bills, ATM receipts, and other products in the global thermal paper developer market that need to be displayed in an environment with high temperatures.

Thermal paper developers are used in the production of thermal printer medium such as receipts, invoices, and statements. The increasing demand for thermal paper is mainly attributed to the growth of digital transactions and the increasing population of consumers using smartphones and other electronic devices.

Another key factor driving the growth of the thermal paper developer market is the increasing adoption of quick printing solutions by various businesses such as restaurants, cafeterias, healthcare institutions, and retail establishments. In addition, recent regulatory changes in major countries such as the US and UK have paved way for widespread use of thermal paper in retail applications.

However, thermal paper's popularity comes with a downside: it's not very environmentally friendly. Thermal paper requires a lot of energy and harmful chemical to produce, which means it has a negative impact on the environment. Additionally, thermal paper releases volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can have harmful effects on the environment. To mitigate these issues, some companies in the global thermal paper developer market are looking into alternatives to thermal paper, such as electronic print media.

Bisphenol A Generates Over 35% Revenue Global Thermal Paper Developer Market Despite Being Declared as Harmful

Bisphenol A also known as BPA is the most used developer in the production of thermal paper. It is one of the popular plasticizers and is often found in products such as food containers, water bottles, and laptop cases. It can also be found in thermal paper, which is a type of paper that is used to print documents and receipts.

Thermal paper typically contains bisphenol A in levels that are hundreds of times greater than what is found in typical paper. BPA has been shown to have harmful effects on humans and animals. It has been linked to cancer and other health problems, and the EPA has declared it a toxic chemical.

Despite these dangers, bisphenol A continues to be heavily used in the production of thermal paper in the global thermal paper developer market. There are some alternatives to using bisphenol A in thermal papers, but they often cost more or require different manufacturing processes. Until alternatives are available, consumers should choose environmentally friendly options when purchasing thermal papers and products that contain bisphenol A.

Manufacturers use BPA because it helps make thermal paper more durable and smoother. It also helps create the "feel" of plastics. Some manufacturers have stopped using BPA in their products, but it's still in large quantities. Some countries have banned it altogether, while other countries have only imposed restrictions on its use.

Top Trends in Thermal Paper Developer Market

Increase in Usage of Thermal Paper Developer for Labels and Tags

As the portable printing technology advances, there has been an increase in the usage of thermal paper developer for labels and tags. The reason for this is that thermal paper developers offer high-quality prints at low costs. In addition, they are perfect for applications such as labelling and tagging where a quick turnaround is needed.

Development of New Thermal Paper Developer Technologies

In order to continue offering high-quality prints at low costs, thermal paper vendors in the global thermal paper developer market have developed new technologies such as direct writing thermal paper developer and sublimation printing thermal paper developer. These technologies help save on ink and print costs while still providing quality prints.

Expansion Into Emerging Markets

With the rise in e-commerce, there has been a corresponding increase in the use of thermal paper developer in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Africa. This is because these regions are rapidly growing markets with large populations that are seeking improved access to information and goods.

Competition is Fierce in Thermal Paper Developer Market

Global thermal paper market is highly fragmented owing to different application segments across regions. Asia Pacific dominates the market due to high demand for large format thermal papers in commercial and retail printing applications. Europe is estimated to account for third largest share of the global market by 2028., while Asia Pacific will grow at a faster rate due to increasing demand from electronic imaging and print customization products.

In terms of manufacturing processes, many companies in the market are working on improvements such as seamless packaging of complex substrates or improved drying procedures for final prints. By making these changes, these businesses can improve efficiency and throughput while reducing costs associated with producing thermal papers.

Astute Analytica has produced a comprehensive industry report, ‘Thermal Paper Developer market - Global Trends and Forecasts through 2022–2030’ that provides analysis of the industry drivers, competitive landscape, current trends, future outlook for key players in this sector.

Overall, the report on global thermal paper developer market finds that producer competition is fierce and growth prospects are uncertain; however, there are opportunities for those who can seize them fast enough. To stay ahead of the competition, producers will need to improve their efficiency and productivity levels; invest in R&D initiatives to improve product quality; develop new marketing strategies to lure customers away from alternative print solutions; and build stronger partnerships with suppliers and other partners in the value chains.

