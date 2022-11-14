Notice of Flow Capital’s Q3 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, ON, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital” and “Company”) today announced it will release its Q3 2022 unaudited financial results after the markets close on Friday November 18, 2022. Mr. Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Gaurav Singh, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST, on Monday November 21, 2022, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.



CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Monday November 21, 2022

TIME: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

DIAL IN NUMBER: +1 888 396-8049 or +1 416 764-8646

TAPED REPLAY: +1 877 674-7070 or +1 416 764-8692 (PASSCODE 471759 #)

CONFERENCE ID: 65839061

A recording of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at www.flowcap.com/financials/.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer

alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,

PO Box 171,

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

