The Global Athletic Footwear Market is expected to grow by $17.89 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period

95% during the forecast period. Our report on the athletic footwear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising in the number of athletic tournaments, growth in online retailing of athletic footwear, and a growing focus on DTC channel expansion by vendors.

The athletic footwear market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The athletic footwear market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing availability of customized athletic footwear as one of the prime reasons driving the athletic footwear market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of eco-friendly footwear and increasing number of advertising and marketing campaigns will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading athletic footwear market vendors that include Adidas AG, Admiral Sportswear Ltd., ASICS Corp., BasicNet Spa, Bata Brands Sarl, British Knights Int., Brooks Sports Inc., Diadora Spa, Fila Holdings Corp, K Swiss, Lotto Sport Italia Spa, Mirza International Ltd, Mizuno Corp, New Balance Athletics Inc, Nike Inc, PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Also, the athletic footwear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

