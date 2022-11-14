Magic Software Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results with Record Breaking Revenues of $144 Million, Reflecting a 19% Year-Over-Year Growth. Net income reached a record-breaking $11.5 Million, Reflecting 53% Year-Over-Year Growth

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Summary Results for the Third Quarter 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Change Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Change Revenues $ 144.0 $ 120.9 19.1 % $ 144.0 $ 120.9 19.1 % Gross Profit $ 39.4 $ 32.6 20.6 % $ 40.5 $ 34.2 18.5 % Gross Margin 27.3 % 27.0 % 30 bps 28.1 % 28.3 % (20 )bps Operating Income $ 16.1 $ 12.0 33.7 % $ 18.5 $ 16.2 14.4 % Operating Margin 11.2 % 10.0 % 120 bps 12.9 % 13.4 % (50 )bps Net Income (*) $ 11.5 $ 7.5 53.3 % $ 13.5 $ 11.8 14.9 % Diluted EPS $ 0.23 $ 0.15 53.3 % $ 0.28 $ 0.24 16.7 %

(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 19.1% to a record-breaking result of $144.0 million, compared to $120.9 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis, revenues for the third quarter of 2022 would have increased by 23% to a record breaking $148.8 million, with 19.1% reflecting organic growth.





Operating income for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 33.7% to a record-breaking result of $16.1 million, compared to $12.0 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis, operating income for the third quarter of 2022 would have increased by 40.6% to $16.9 million, with 37.7% reflecting organic growth.





Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 14.4% to a third quarter record-breaking result of $18.5 million, compared to $16.2 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis, Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 would have increased by 19.2% to a third quarter record-breaking result of $19.3 million, with 15.4% reflecting organic growth.





Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 53.3% to a record-breaking result of $11.5 million, or $0.23 per fully diluted share, compared to $7.5 million, or $0.15 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 14.9% to $13.5 million, or $0.28 per fully diluted share, compared to $11.8 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.

Summary Results for Nine-Months Period Ended September 30, 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Nine months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenues $ 419.6 $ 347.3 20.8 % $ 419.6 $ 347.3 20.8 % Gross Profit $ 113.5 $ 95.6 18.7 % $ 117.6 $ 100.3 17.2 % Gross Margin 27.1 % 27.5 % (40 )bps 28.0 % 28.9 % (90 )bps Operating Income $ 46.8 $ 37.0 26.6 % $ 55.0 $ 47.1 16.8 % Operating Margin 11.1 % 10.6 % 50 bps 13.1 % 13.6 % (50 )bps Net Income (*) $ 30.6 $ 22.8 34.1 % $ 38.1 $ 33.4 14.1 % Diluted EPS $ 0.59 $ 0.46 28.3 % $ 0.77 $ 0.68 13.2 %

(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2022

Revenues for the first nine months of 2022 increased by 20.8% to a record-breaking $419.6 million compared to $347.3 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenues for the first nine months of 2022 would have increased by 22.9% to $426.9 million, with 21.5% reflecting organic growth.





Operating income for the first nine months of 2022 increased by 26.6% to a record-breaking $46.8 million compared to $37.0 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, operating income for the first nine months of 2022 would have increased by 30.9% to $48.3 million, with 30% reflecting organic growth.





Non-GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2022 increased by 16.8% to a record-breaking $55.0 million compared to $47.1 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, Non-GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2022 would have increased by 20.1% to $56.5 million, with 18.8% reflecting organic growth.





Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first nine months of 2022 increased by 34.1% to $30.6 million, or $0.59 per fully diluted share, compared to $22.8 million, or $0.46 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first nine months of 2022 increased by 14.1% to $38.1 million, or $0.77 per fully diluted share, compared to $33.4 million, or $0.68 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.





Cash flows from operating activities for the first nine months of 2022 amounted to $37.5 million compared to $34.2 million in the same period last year. Cash flow from operating activities excluding the impact of payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions amounting to $41.3 million for the first nine months ended September 30, 2022.





As of September 30, 2022, Magic Software’s net cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities amounted to $88.8 million and total financial debt of $59.1 million.





Magic Software has increased its 2022 annual revenue guidance for the third time this year to a range of $555 to $565 million, up from its prior range of $550 to $560 million, which now reflects an annual growth of 15.6% to 17.6%.

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: “I am very proud of our third quarter achievements. During the quarter, we continued to make big strides across multiple fronts of our business, which is reflected by record breaking results as well as double digit growth in all our key financial indices (revenues, gross profit, operating income, and net income). Our strong results demonstrate the growing investment made by enterprises and organizations worldwide to leverage their digital technologies and cloud-based platforms creating high demand for our innovative software solutions and services which together with the outstanding execution by our teams led to another quarter of strong performance recorded across our business. With our investment portfolio well diversified, we continue to invest organically and inorganically in our service lines and are excited about the innovative capabilities we are building to drive continued long-term profitable growth and shareholder value.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software’s financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;





In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;





Equity-based compensation expenses;





Costs related to acquisition of new businesses;





The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interest’s effects of the above items;





Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;





Change in value of put options of redeemable non-controlling interests; and





Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “look forward”, “expect,” “believe,” “guidance” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, which we filed on May 12, 2022, and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. Dollars in thousands

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,762 $ 88,090 Short-term bank deposits 3,935 5,586 Marketable securities 993 1,142 Trade receivables, net 143,776 142,071 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 11,662 9,890 Total current assets 243,128 246,779 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Severance pay fund 1,609 3,646 Deferred tax assets 1,825 8,091 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,489 24,299 Other long-term receivables 4,802 3,384 Other long-term deposits 1,086 1,781 Property and equipment, net 7,603 5,872 Identifiable intangible assets and goodwill, net 211,946 198,193 Total long term assets 253,360 245,266 TOTAL ASSETS $ 496,488 $ 492,045 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term debt $ 21,378 $ 17,032 Trade payables 25,236 24,711 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 46,082 45,173 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 3,679 3,943 Liabilities due to acquisition activities 15,857 6,635 Deferred revenues and customer advances 10,998 10,771 Total current liabilities 123,230 108,265 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 37,727 20,155 Deferred tax liability 11,269 18,112 Long-term operating lease liabilities 21,537 20,970 Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities 10,548 13,892 Accrued severance pay 2,473 4,551 Total long term liabilities 83,554 77,680 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 27,265 30,432 SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY: Magic Software Enterprises equity 251,845 265,248 Non-controlling interests 10,594 10,420 Total shareholders equity 262,439 275,668 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 496,488 $ 492,045



MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 143,963 $ 120,870 $ 419,646 $ 347,323 Cost of Revenues 104,600 88,244 306,112 251,704 Gross profit 39,363 32,626 113,534 95,619 Research and development, net 2,441 2,313 7,376 6,872 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 20,988 17,604 59,655 51,118 Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions (177

)

660 (283 ) 678 Total operating expenses 23,252 20,577 66,748 58,668 Operating income 16,111 12,049 46,786 36,951 Financial expenses, net (812 ) (1,075 ) (2,603 ) (3,525 ) Income before taxes on income 15,299 10,974 44,183 33,426 Taxes on income 2,392 2,212 9,223 6,786 Net income $ 12,907 $ 8,762 $ 34,960 $ 26,640 Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (837 ) (771 ) (2,576 ) (2,332 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (577 ) (494 ) (1,786 ) (1,488 ) Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 11,493 $ 7,497 $ 30,598 $ 22,820 Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders : Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder’s 11,493 7,497 30,598 22,820 Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests 24 - (1,463 ) - Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder’s after accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests $ 11,517 $ 7,497 $ 29,135 $ 22,820 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share Basic 49,093 49,060 49,088 49,049 Diluted 49,128 49,107 49,135 49,093 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 0.23 $ 0.15 $ 0.59 $ 0.46 Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders : excluding of accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.15 $ 0.59 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.15 $ 0.59 $ 0.47



MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP gross profit $ 39,363 $ 32,626 $ 113,534 $ 95,619 Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 1,051 1,394 3,307 4,244 Amortization of other intangible assets 79 156 745 466 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 40,493 $ 34,176 $ 117,586 $ 100,329 GAAP operating income $ 16,111 $ 12,049 $ 46,786 $ 36,951 Gross profit adjustments 1,130 1,550 4,052 4,710 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,776 1,737 6,158 5,040 Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions (177 ) 660 (283 ) 678 Capitalization of software development (724 ) (723 ) (2,329 ) (2,345 ) Costs related to acquisitions 317 745 376 1,232 Stock-based compensation 70 155 210 802 Non-GAAP operating income $ 18,503 $ 16,173 $ 54,970 $ 47,068 GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 11,493 $ 7,497 $ 30,598 $ 22,820 Operating income adjustments 2,392 4,124 8,184 10,117 Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests (124 ) (225 ) (444 ) (558 ) Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 111 505 833 1,673 Deferred taxes on the above items (350 ) (130 ) (1,093 ) (687 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 13,522 $ 11,771 $ 38,078 $ 33,365 Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 0.78 $ 0.68 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share 49,093 49,060 49,088 49,049 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 0.77 $ 0.68 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share 49,138 49,136 49,138 49,135





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. Dollars in thousands

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 34,960 $ 26,640 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,798 10,946 Stock-based compensation 210 802 Change in deferred taxes, net (2,623 ) (2,429 ) Amortization of marketable securities premium and accretion of discount 149 70 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (1,325 ) (9,523 ) Other long-term and short-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (1,198 ) 775 Trade payables (2,251 ) 3,074 Exchange rate of loans (1,916 ) (21 ) Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 1,201 2,974 Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions (3,748 ) - Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents held in currencies other than the functional currency 1,328 - Deferred revenues 948 843 Net cash provided by operating activities 37,533 34,151 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software development costs (2,329 ) (2,345 ) Purchase of property and equipment (3,303 ) (921 ) Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash (23,116 ) (8,685 ) Purchase of intangible asset (219 ) - Proceeds from (Investment in) short-term bank deposits 1,651 (17 ) Net cash used in investing activities (27,316 ) (11,968 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of options by employees - 41 Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions (4,638 ) (4,694 ) Dividend paid (24,841 ) (21,780 ) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (240 ) (871 ) Dividend paid to redeemable non-controlling interests (3,532 ) (2,783 ) Short-term and long-term loans received 30,538 22,492 Repayment of short-term and long-term loans (5,983 ) (4,414 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,696 ) (12,009 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6,849 ) (1,137 ) Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (5,328 ) 9,037 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 88,090 88,127 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 82,762 $ 97,164





Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)