Global Industrial Molds Market to Reach $103 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Molds estimated at US$78.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$103 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Metal & Alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$56.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Industrial Molds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Plastic Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR



In the global Plastic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

DMG Mori AG

Nifco Inc.

Nissei Plastic Industrial

Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Industrial Mold Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Industrial Molds Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal &

Alloys by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Metal & Alloys by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal & Alloys by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rubber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Rubber by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Rubber by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Industrial Molds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic,

Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Industrial Molds by Material -

Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &

Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Industrial Molds by End-Use -

Automotive, Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic,

Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &

Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



JAPAN

Industrial Molds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic,

Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &

Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Molds by End-Use -

Automotive, Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



CHINA

Industrial Molds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic,

Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &

Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Industrial Molds by End-Use -

Automotive, Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



EUROPE

Industrial Molds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic,

Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &

Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



FRANCE

Industrial Molds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic,

Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &

Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



GERMANY

Industrial Molds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic,

Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &

Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic,

Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &

Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Molds by End-Use -

Automotive, Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Industrial Molds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic,

Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Industrial Molds by Material -

Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &

Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Industrial Molds by End-Use -

Automotive, Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic,

Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &

Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Molds by End-Use -

Automotive, Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic,

Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &

Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Industrial Molds by Material - Metal & Alloys,

Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial Molds

by Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Molds by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for

the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Industrial Molds by End-Use - Automotive,

Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial Molds

by End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Molds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Industrial Molds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2020 (E)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Molds by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Molds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Molds by Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber,

Plastic, Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Molds by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for

the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Molds by End-Use - Automotive, Packaging,

Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Molds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Industrial Molds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2020 (E)

Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic,

Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &

Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 121: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



INDIA

Industrial Molds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2020 (E)

Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic,

Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: India Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 124: India 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal &

Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 125: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Molds by End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: India Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Automotive, Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 127: India 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Packaging, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 128: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Molds by Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber,

Plastic, Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 129: South Korea Historic Review for Industrial Molds by

Material - Metal & Alloys, Rubber, Plastic, Glass and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 130: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Molds



