The Global Torque Vectoring Market is expected to grow by $15.34 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.72% during the forecast period

72% during the forecast period. Our report on the torque vectoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improved safety and vehicle dynamics, globalization of the auto industry to increase the demand for automatic transmission vehicles in APAC, and increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

The torque vectoring market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The torque vectoring market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passenger car

• Light commercial vehicle



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for electric vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the torque vectoring market growth during the next few years. Also, increased emphasis on alternative raw materials by manufacturers and technological advances in torque vectoring systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the torque vectoring market covers the following areas:

• Torque vectoring market sizing

• Torque vectoring market forecast

• Torque vectoring market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading torque vectoring market vendors that include American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Dana Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC, Hyundai Motor Co, JTEKT Corp., Linamar Corp., Magna International Inc., Melrose Industries Plc, Ricardo Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Xtrac Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the torque vectoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

