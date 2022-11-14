New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Free-To-Air (FTA) Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361451/?utm_source=GNW

Global Free-To-Air (FTA) Services Market to Reach $2.1 Trillion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Free-To-Air (FTA) Services estimated at US$1 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cable Television, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Satellite Television segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $293.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR



The Free-To-Air (FTA) Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$293.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$371.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 9.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Mobile TV Segment to Record 11.9% CAGR



In the global Mobile TV segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$77 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$168.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

