Global Free-To-Air (FTA) Services Market to Reach $2.1 Trillion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Free-To-Air (FTA) Services estimated at US$1 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cable Television, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Satellite Television segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $293.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR
The Free-To-Air (FTA) Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$293.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$371.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 9.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Mobile TV Segment to Record 11.9% CAGR
In the global Mobile TV segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$77 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$168.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)
5linx Holdings, Inc.
Adams-Russell Company
ADDvantage Technologies
AMC Networks, Inc.
Antietam Cable
Apalya Technologies Pvt., Ltd.
Asia Broadcast Satellite
Baby First
Baltkom TV SIA
Beijing Shandong Technology
IV. COMPETITION
Global Free-To-Air (FTA) Services Market to Reach $2.1 Trillion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
