$175+ Billion Worldwide Superfoods Industry to 2031 - Increasing Number of Health-conscious Consumers is Significantly Driving Growth

Major players in the superfoods market are Archer Daniels Midland Co., Creative Nature Ltd., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc, Healthy Truth, Nature Superfoods, Rhythm Superfoods LLC, Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd., OMG! Organic Meets Good, Del Monte Foods, Inc, ADUNA Ltd., Essential Living Foods, Inc., Food Matters International Pty Ltd, Imlak'esh Organics and Impact Foods International Ltd.



The global superfoods market is expected to grow from $164.38 billion in 2021 to $175.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.76%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $228.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.77%.



The superfoods market consists of sales of superfoods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to food items having high levels of specific nutrients such as antioxidants, vitamins, or minerals and extra health benefits. Superfoods offer high nutritional benefits for minimal calories and help in personal health and wellness or preventing disease and sickness. Superfoods are combined with a well-balanced diet to promote heart health, weight loss, improve energy levels and even reduce the effects of aging.



The main superfoods product types are fruits, vegetables, grains and seeds, herbs and roots, meat and other products. Fruits have high fiber and vitamin content such as apples, avocado, berries, grapes, kiwi and others. The different applications of superfoods include bakery and confectionery, beverages, supplements, convenience/ready-to-eat foods and other applications, which are distributed through channels such as supermarkets/ hypermarkets, online channels, traditional grocery stores, convenience stores and other distribution channels.



North America was the largest region in the superfoods market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing number of health-conscious consumers is significantly driving the growth of the superfoods market. Superfoods have high vitamin and mineral content which boosts the immune system and keeps the body healthy.

According to the International Food Information Council's (IFIC) 2020 food and health survey, Americans have a strong interest in becoming more health-conscious, with 43% following a specific diet or eating pattern in 2020, up 38% from 2019. Also, 54% of all consumers cared more about the healthfulness of their food and beverage choices in 2020 than did in 2010. Hence, the increasing number of health-conscious people is expected to propel the growth of the superfoods market in the forecast period.



Personalization in superfoods is a key trend gaining popularity in the superfoods market. Companies are focusing on offering personalized and tailored nutritional superfoods to consumers. For instance, in April 2020, Swiss food company, Nestle launched a healthy, customizable superfood drink that enables people to personalize healthy superfood drinks, consisting of a digitally connected Q-cup machine and superfood sachets at home or in the office.

The superfood sachets are made from ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, roots, and microalgae. Consumers can use a smartphone based application to personalize drink temperature, explore recipe combinations, access nutritional information, interact and share recipes with friends.



The countries covered in the superfoods market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Superfoods Market Characteristics



3. Superfoods Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Superfoods



5. Superfoods Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Superfoods Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Superfoods Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Superfoods Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Superfoods Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Fruits

Vegetables

Grains And Seeds

Herbs And Roots

Meat

Other Products

6.2. Global Superfoods Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Bakery And Confectionery

Beverages

Supplements

Convenience/Ready-to-Eat Foods

Other Applications

6.3. Global Superfoods Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Online Channels

Traditional Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Other Distribution Channels

7. Superfoods Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Superfoods Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Superfoods Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



