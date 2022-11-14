The Global Candle Market is expected to grow by $2.93 bn during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Candle Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191370/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the candle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of candles for special occasions, the growing adoption of candles for home decor and aromatherapy, new product launches, and a diversified product portfolio of key vendors.

The candle market analysis includes product segments and geographic landscape.



The candle market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Container-based

• Pillars

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising use of wooden wicks as one of the prime reasons driving the candle market growth during the next few years. Also, the increase in popularity of the DIY (do it yourself) method and localization of oil ingredient sourcing, and the emergence of customized scented candles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the candle market covers the following areas:

• Candle market sizing

• Candle market forecast

• Candle market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading candle market vendors that include Bolsius International BV, Circle E Candles Inc, Colonial Candle, Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co. Ltd., Dianne’s Custom Candles, Diptyque SAS, Empire Candle Co. LLC, L Brands Inc., Lalique Group SA, MALIN GOETZ, N Ranga Rao and Sons Pvt. Ltd, NEST New York, Newell Brands Inc., Portmeirion Group Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Estee Lauder Companies, The White Company, Thymes LLC, Universal Candle Co. Ltd, Village Candle SA, and Zhongshan Zhong Nam Candle Manufacturer Co. Ltd. Also, the candle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

