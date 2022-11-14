New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrical Submersible Pump Cables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361448/?utm_source=GNW

Global Electrical Submersible Pump Cables Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electrical Submersible Pump Cables estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oil & Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Electrical Submersible Pump Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$896.1 Million by the year 2027.



Agriculture Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR



In the global Agriculture segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$517.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$642.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -

Halliburton Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Marmon Utility LLC

Prysmian S.p.A

Weatherford International Ltd.





