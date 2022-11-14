Helen Dong, CPA Joins Vida Capital as Managing Director, Controller

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vida Capital, Inc. (“Vida”), a portfolio company of RedBird Capital Partners and Reverence Capital Partners, today announced that Helen Dong has joined the firm as Managing Director, Controller. In this role, Ms. Dong will oversee the financial reporting and corporate and fund accounting for Vida’s funds and initiatives. Ms. Dong will be based in New York and report to John Jureller, Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer.



“At Vida, our efforts are focused on creating differentiated products for investors in the insurance, structured credit, asset-based finance and longevity space,” said Mr. Jureller. “Helen’s addition comes at critical time as we work to further strengthen our team’s abilities to provide unparalleled service and pursue sustained long-term performance and financial growth. By continuing to add experienced professionals such as Helen, we are able to build on our success and serve a growing base of investors.”

"I am excited to join the growing team at Vida Capital during this key moment in the company’s evolution,” said Ms. Dong. “The firm’s focus on differentiated and non-correlated investment strategies sets it apart from traditional asset managers and positions the company for significant growth.”

Ms. Dong joins Vida with 13 years of experience in accounting. Prior to joining Vida, Ms. Dong spent nearly four years at Blackstone Inc. as a Director where she oversaw the accounting and financial reporting of funds and separately managed accounts of Blackstone Credit’s liquid credit strategies business. Prior to Blackstone, Ms. Dong worked as an audit manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers where she supervised financial statement reviews, audits of investment management funds, audited financial reporting and internal controls of global fund management and financial service clients. Ms. Dong received a B.B.A. and M.B.A. in Accounting from Pace University’s Lubin School of Business, where she graduated summa cum laude. She is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

About Vida Capital

Vida Capital, Inc. is a vertically integrated, uncorrelated investment firm specializing in insurance, structured credit, asset-based finance, and longevity with $3.9 billion in assets under management. The firm aims to generate long term value and attractive returns for investors across closed-end and open-end funds. With capabilities in investing, originating, structuring, and servicing, Vida provides differentiated investment opportunities and capital solutions for investors globally.

