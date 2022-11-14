Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) to Present at the Sigma Europe Gaming Festival on 14-18 November 2022

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) (“SoPa” or the “Company”), Southeast Asia’s (“SEA”) leading data-driven loyalty and e-commerce ecosystem, today announces that Company Founder, Chairman, and CEO Dennis Nguyen has been invited to present at the Sigma Europe Gaming Festival to be held on 14-18 November 2022. The in-person venue for the event is the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre located at Millennium Stand, Level 1, The National Stadium, ATD 4000, Malta.

Mr. Nguyen will serve as one of the panelists for the “Entering One of the Fastest Growing Verticals: Fintechs” to be held on Day 3 of the Sigma Europe Gaming Festival at 1 pm on Thursday, 17 November. Fintechs, such as the Society Pass loyalty platform, have disrupted virtually every vertical in the financial, e-commerce and gaming industries, and there’s a wealth of opportunity to capitalize on as stakeholders.

SiGMA is the world’s leading hub for everything involving the iGaming industry from regulation, to financing, to marketing related to the sector. The Sigma Europe Gaming Festival brings together operators, providers, software developers, innovators, entrepreneurs and investors for three days of panels, discussions, keynote speeches, workshops and engaging networking events.

Event: Sigma Europe Gaming Festival

Date: 14-18 November 2022

Location: Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre located at Millennium Stand, Level 1, The National Stadium, ATD 4000, Malta.

About Society Pass Inc

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021. SOPA shares were added to the Russell 2000 index in December 2021.

SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa’s data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 205,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group , a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks , a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com , Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph , a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines; Handycart.vn , a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; and Mangan.ph , a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.