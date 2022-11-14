Revolo Biotherapeutics to Present at TIDES Europe 2022

NEW ORLEANS and LONDON, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo” or the “Company”), a company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, today announced that it will be participating in the TIDES Europe 2022 Conference on Oligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics, being held virtually and in-person in Vienna, Austria, from November 16-18.



Revolo’s Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Perry Calias, and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Roly Foulkes, will be giving a presentation entitled “Resetting the Immune System without Shutting it Down” on November 17 at 2 p.m. CEST (8 a.m. ET).

About TIDES Europe

TIDES Europe is the industry’s leading event in Europe to accelerate therapeutics to market by expediting R&D, improving CMC efficiency, and building new partnerships. The Conference on Oligonucleotides & Peptide Therapeutics covers in-depth development strategies, trends and technologies. The event’s full agenda can be found here.

About Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system to prevent the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function nearing initiation of a second Phase 2 clinical trial for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and a Phase 2 clinical trial for an additional autoimmune indication. ‘1104 is a peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein and has recently completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) with topline data expected in early 2023. ‘1104 is also being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for allergic disease with data expected Q2 2023. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

For further information, please visit www.revolobio.com.

Company Contact

Marylyn Rigby, VP Investor Relations & Marketing

mrigby@revolobio.com

Media Contact

Monica Rouco Molina, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1-929-469-3850

mroucomolina@lifescicomms.com