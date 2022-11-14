Myriad Genetics Focuses on Expanding Access, Collaboration and Equity in Genetic Testing at National Society of Genetic Counselors Meeting

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will spotlight efforts to expand access to prenatal and hereditary cancer genetic insights at the 41st Annual National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC) meeting, Nov. 16-19 in Nashville, Tenn.



“In today’s patient-centric healthcare system, genetic counselors play an integral role by empowering patients and physicians with data-driven genetic insights and personalized medical information to support critical healthcare decisions,” said Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, Myriad Genetics. “We’re committed to increasing collaboration with the genetic counselor community to make genetic testing more accessible, affordable and easier to use for all patient populations.”

On Saturday, Nov. 19 at 12:30 p.m. CT, Myriad will host a CEU symposium titled ‘How inclusion, accessibility, innovation and collaboration are shaping the future of precision medicine’, presented by Nicole Lambert, chief operating officer; Thomas Slavin, M.D., chief medical officer; Dale Muzzey, Ph.D., chief scientific officer; and Susan Manley, senior vice president of Medical Services. Myriad also will share a poster titled ‘Curation of pathogenic genome-wide copy number variants in a noninvasive prenatal screen (NIPS)’ by Sam Cox, Ph.D., senior clinical genomics scientist. Data will highlight how technological improvements now allow for the detection of copy number variants (CNVs) across the genome in NIPS.

Among the Myriad products highlighted in the company’s NSGC exhibit (#307) are:

MyRisk™ with RiskScore ® , Myriad’s market-leading hereditary cancer test that offers the first polygenic breast cancer risk assessment for women of all ancestries. RiskScore delivers a personalized 5-year and lifetime risk for developing breast cancer for women who qualify for MyRisk. JCO Precision Oncology recently published a study 1 that highlights the development and validation of RiskScore for women of all ancestries. The study examined data from more than 275,000 women of diverse ancestral backgrounds to validate the use of ancestry-informative genetic markers. Results showed the new method was more accurate for women of all ancestries.

Prequel ® with AMPLIFY technology, a non-invasive prenatal screen (NIPS) that helps determine if a pregnancy is at increased risk for common chromosomal abnormalities regardless of ancestry or body mass index.

ForeSight ® , a prenatal carrier screen to detect couples who are at risk of passing down serious inherited conditions.

Precise™ Oncology Solutions, a comprehensive suite of solutions offering streamlined testing and reporting for germline testing, tumor profiling and companion diagnostic options to guide cancer treatment decisions.

Myriad Live from NSGC

Myriad will conduct a series of livestreams from NSGC available on the company’s social channels – Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter – including the following:

Fireside chat with Myriad Genetics CEO Paul J. Diaz

Friday, Nov. 18: 12:15-12:30 p.m. CT

Myriad Genetics’ Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, and Susan Manley, LCGC, senior vice president of Medical Services, discuss Myriad’s transformation and growth initiatives and engagement with genetic counselors.

Advancing health equity in prenatal care

Friday, Nov. 18: 1:00-1:15 p.m. CT

Kira Dineen, MS, LCGC, CG(ASCP)CM, founder of the DNA Today Podcast and prenatal genetic counselor at Maternal Fetal Care PC, and Thomas Slavin, M.D., chief medical officer, Myriad Genetics, explore technology advancements that improve equity in prenatal care.

The inside scoop on NSGC’s 41st Annual Conference

Friday, Nov. 18: 1:40-2:00 p.m. CT

Melanie Hardy, MS, MS, CGC, Emory University and NSGC annual conference committee chair and Nicole Lambert, chief operating officer, Myriad Genetics, review key developments at the national conference with a focus on advancing the genetic counseling profession.

Straight talk from a NSGC first timer

Friday, Nov. 18: 3:30-3:45 p.m. CT

Kamille Clever, MS, CGC, Cleveland Clinic and Shelly Cummings, CGC, VP oncology medical affairs, Myriad Genetics, discuss navigating the NSGC conference and share initial impressions.

Precision medicine – Now and next

Friday, Nov. 18: 4:00-4:20 p.m. CT

Myriad Genetics’ Dale Muzzey, Ph.D., chief scientific officer and Katie Ziegler, regional medical specialist, share a view of new innovations and product advancements shaping the future of precision medicine.

Empowering women to take control of their breast health

Friday, Nov. 18: 5:00-5:15 p.m. CT

Laura Crandon, president and founder, Touch4Life and Gwen Turner, head of ESG, diversity, equity & inclusion, Myriad Genetics, discuss collaborative ways to help all women be active about breast health for life.

Special events for genetic counselors

Myriad Genetics will sponsor NSGC’s welcome reception for all genetic counselors who are first-time conference attendees, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 6:00-7:00 p.m. CT. Myriad also will host its 9th Annual Genetic Counselor Appreciation Event and fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 18, 7:30-11:30 p.m. CT, supporting Touch4Life; Eva’s Butterfly Wishes/National Organization for Rare Disorders; and CONNECTUS Health.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Fast Company named Myriad among the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

