Global Contactless Payments Market to Reach $5 Trillion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Contactless Payments estimated at US$1.4 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smartphones & Wearables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.4% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PoS Terminals segment is readjusted to a revised 19.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $393.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR
The Contactless Payments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$393.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$857.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.6% and 17.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.
Smart Cards Segment to Record 23.2% CAGR
In the global Smart Cards segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$102.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$436 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Contactless Payment Transaction - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitality by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Contactless Payments Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones & Wearables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Smartphones & Wearables
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PoS
Terminals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for PoS Terminals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Cards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Contactless Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by End-Use - Retail, Transportation,
Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by Device - Smartphones & Wearables, PoS
Terminals and Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones &
Wearables, PoS Terminals and Smart Cards for the Years 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by End-Use - Retail, Transportation,
Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by Device - Smartphones & Wearables, PoS
Terminals and Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones &
Wearables, PoS Terminals and Smart Cards for the Years 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Contactless Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by End-Use - Retail, Transportation,
Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by Device - Smartphones & Wearables, PoS
Terminals and Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones &
Wearables, PoS Terminals and Smart Cards for the Years 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Contactless Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by End-Use - Retail, Transportation,
Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by Device - Smartphones & Wearables, PoS
Terminals and Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: China 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones &
Wearables, PoS Terminals and Smart Cards for the Years 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Contactless Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by End-Use - Retail, Transportation,
Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by Device - Smartphones & Wearables, PoS
Terminals and Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones &
Wearables, PoS Terminals and Smart Cards for the Years 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Contactless Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by End-Use - Retail, Transportation,
Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by Device - Smartphones & Wearables, PoS
Terminals and Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: France 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones &
Wearables, PoS Terminals and Smart Cards for the Years 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Contactless Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by End-Use - Retail, Transportation,
Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by Device - Smartphones & Wearables, PoS
Terminals and Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments
by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones &
Wearables, PoS Terminals and Smart Cards for the Years 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by End-Use - Retail, Transportation,
Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by Device - Smartphones & Wearables, PoS
Terminals and Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones &
Wearables, PoS Terminals and Smart Cards for the Years 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Contactless Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by End-Use - Retail, Transportation,
Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactless Payments by Device - Smartphones & Wearables, PoS
Terminals and Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: UK 7-Year Perspective for Contactless Payments by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones &
Wearables, PoS Terminals and Smart Cards for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Contactless Payments by End-Use - Retail, Transportation,
Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Contactless
Payments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Contactless Payments by Device - Smartphones & Wearables,
PoS Terminals and Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Contactless
Payments by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Smartphones & Wearables, PoS Terminals and Smart Cards for the
Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Contactless Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Contactless Payments by End-Use - Retail, Transportation,
Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Contactless
Payments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Contactless Payments by Device - Smartphones & Wearables,
PoS Terminals and Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Contactless
Payments by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Smartphones & Wearables, PoS Terminals and Smart Cards for the
Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Contactless Payments by End-Use - Retail, Transportation,
Hospitality, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Contactless
Payments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Contactless Payments by Device - Smartphones & Wearables,
PoS Terminals and Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Contactless
Payments by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Smartphones & Wearables, PoS Terminals and Smart Cards for the
Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
