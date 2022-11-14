Sendero Named Top Place to Work in Dallas

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendero, a full-service management consulting firm, placed seventh on the Dallas Morning News Top 100 Places to Work list in the mid-sized company division. The firm also received recognition from Dallas Morning News for having the most clued-in senior management and from Top Workplaces as a Top Workplace for Appreciation, Professional Development, and Employee Well-Being.

The Top Workplaces award was determined through a combination of employee survey responses and reported company information, including comprehensive benefits and hiring practices. In the survey, Sendero employees noted the company's core values, willingness to adapt, and collaborative environment as key elements of Sendero's culture.

"Our mission is to do the best work for our clients and provide the best work environment for our employees," said Sendero Founder and CEO Bret Farrar. "As a leadership team, we're committed to taking an agile and innovative approach to business in order to consistently strive to meet that goal."

Sendero's hybrid work model is one of the most influential factors in the employee experience. The firm partners with each client to determine the best model for a specific role or project. From there, Sendero consultants may work from a client site a few days per week or may only meet in person for project milestones. Employees and clients have noted that this degree of flexibility has empowered Sendero teams to deliver the same impactful results with increased efficiency.

Since its founding in 2004, Sendero has grown to over 200 employees across six offices in Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Phoenix. In the past year, the firm has also been recognized for its in-kind service support for nonprofits, employee engagement initiatives, and early-career hiring program.

