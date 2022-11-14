Stryve Foods, Inc. Welcomes Chris Whitehair as New Board Member

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (“Stryve” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SNAX), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, announced longtime leader in the CPG industry, Mr. Chris Whitehair, as a new addition to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Chris Boever, Stryve’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited and pleased to welcome Chris to Stryve’s Board. His expertise and track record of leading, developing, operating and transforming supply chain capabilities inside consumer package goods companies will be a compliment to the new Stryve transformational agenda.”

“My experience developing, executing and leading complex change management initiatives, combined with Stryve’s potential, excites me about the many opportunities to unlock value together. I am impressed with Stryve’s strategy, portfolio, leadership team and Board. The potential excites and inspires me to collaboratively work with the management team and Board to execute and expand their productivity agenda,” Chris Whitehair explained.

Whitehair currently serves as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Operations for SunOpta. While in this role over the last several years, he has led the development and execution of optimizing their network. Prior to joining SunOpta, Whitehair lead the supply chain function for the snacks, international and private label portfolios at ConAgra Foods. Whitehair also served in various leadership positions of increasing responsibilities with Quaker Oats and General Mills from 1988 to 1999. Whitehair earned a B.S. in Milling Science from Kansas State University.

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking and food company that manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods. Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its ecommerce websites and through the Amazon platform.

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

* All Stryve Biltong and Vacadillos products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Sandy Martin or Phillip Kupper

smartin@threepa.com or pkupper@threepa.com

214-616-2207 or 817-778-8339