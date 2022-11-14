Save Foods Kicks off the 2022-2023 Northern Hemisphere Citrus Season

Company expects to expand current customer base with the addition of five new packing houses and anticipates approximately 400,000 tons of citrus fruit to be treated during the season

Neve Yarak, Israel, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco-crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety while reducing the use of pesticides, has kicked off the Northern Hemisphere citrus season from November 2022 to April 2023. The Company anticipates that approximately 400,000 tons of citrus fruit will be treated at new and existing packing houses across Turkey, Egypt, Mexico, the US, and Israel.

“Following our marketing efforts and successful pilots, our commercial operations are expanding, and we are expecting to add five new customers this citrus season,” stated Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods Ltd. “It’s imperative for our clients to export superior products to ensure streamlined supply chain efficiencies, and our safe and efficient solutions are proving to be the preferred choice across our new and recurrent customers like SiCar Farms, Sun Pacific and Mehadrin. We look forward to working with a larger client base this citrus season in the Northern Hemisphere, which is projected to be bigger than last year, and adding new customers in the Southern Hemisphere later in 2023, which will allow us to treat citrus fruit all year round for the first time. We are also preparing to implement our treatments commercially in avocado, mango, bell peppers, and berries in both Hemispheres.”

About Save Foods:

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing produce including citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods treatment not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the possibility of securing additional business opportunities and pursuing new pilot programs and commercial sales opportunities with members of the LATAM delegation. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering, as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Save Foods’ annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 16, 2022 and August 15, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

