The Global Knowledge Management Software Market is expected to grow by $4.82 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.55% during the forecast period

55% during the forecast period. Our report on the knowledge management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by skill development and employment, leveraging software data to derive deep knowledge and growing emphasis on personalized learning.

The knowledge management software market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The knowledge management software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising influence of data analytics in digital education as one of the prime reasons driving the knowledge management software market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of AI with knowledge management software and vendors offering free versions of knowledge management software to gain customer attention will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the knowledge management software market covers the following areas:

• Knowledge management software market sizing

• Knowledge management software market forecast

• Knowledge management software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading knowledge management software market vendors that include Atlassian Corp. Plc, Bitrix Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, eXo Platform SAS, Freshworks Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., ProProfs, SAP SE, Zendesk Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., BMC Software Inc., Edubrite Systems Inc., eGain Corp., Igloo Inc., MangoApps Inc., SkyPrep Inc., SydneyPlus International Library Systems Corp., Upland Software Inc., and Yonyx Inc. Also, the knowledge management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

