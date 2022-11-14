Global Frozen Pizza Market to Offer Growth Opportunity of $30.29 Billion by 2028 | Consumers are Tired with Same Taste; They are Looking for Value For money and Varieties

Westford, USA, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frozen pizza is a popular convenience food that has been growing in popularity in recent years. There are several factors driving the growth of the frozen pizza market , including the increasing availability of frozen pizza products, the ease of preparation, and the busy lifestyles of consumers. Additionally, the growing trend of snacking is also contributing to the demand for frozen pizzas.

With the increasing availability of frozen pizza products, consumers now have more choices when it comes to frozen pizzas. There are a variety of flavors and toppings available, making it easier for consumers to find a frozen pizza that they will enjoy. Additionally, the ease of preparation is another factor driving the growth of the frozen pizza market. Frozen pizzas can be easily prepared in a matter of minutes, making them a convenient option for busy consumers.

The Covid-19 pandemic has only increased the demand for frozen pizza. With people spending more time at home and cooking less, there has been a need for quick and easy meals that can be prepared with minimal effort. Frozen pizza fits this bill perfectly. In addition, many restaurants were closed or had limited their hours of operation, making it difficult to get takeout or delivery from these establishments. This has made frozen pizza an even more appealing option for many people. As a result, large number of consumers got into habit of buying frozen pizza while visiting supermarkets or convenience store for their grocery needs.

The future looks bright for the frozen pizza market. The convenience, affordability, and quality of these products make them a popular choice for consumers, especially in times of crisis like the one we are currently facing.

Convenience Play Determining Role in Sales of Frozen Pizza Market

SkyQuest's analysis of frozen pizza finds that the average cost of a frozen pizza is $3.50. While the average cost of a traditional pizza is around $6, our study finds that the difference in cost is due to the lower cost of dough, cheese, and sauce used in frozen pizzas. While some consumers may be concerned about the quality of frozen pizza, blind taste tests performed by some scientists in the Queen’s University showed no statistically significant difference between the taste of frozen pizza and traditional pizza.

The most popular brand of frozen pizza is DiGiorno, followed by Hot Pockets and then Red Baron in the global frozen pizza market. People generally like the taste of these pizzas, but there have been some complaints about the quality of the crust.

Our analysis also found that convenience is a key factor in consumers’ choice when it comes to frozen pizza. With more than half of Americans saying they don't have time to make dinner from scratch every night, frozen pizza provides an easy and affordable option for busy families. The report on global frozen pizza market also found that there is a growing demand for premium frozen pizzas. Consumers are willing to pay more for pizzas with better quality ingredients, such as real cheese and meat toppings. This trend is being driven by the popularity of gourmet pizzas at restaurants. Cheese is the most expensive ingredient in a frozen pizza, and the price of cheese has been on the rise in recent years. The increase in popularity of premium pizzas, which often feature more expensive ingredients like meat, vegetables, and sauces, has also contributed to the rising cost of frozen pizza.

Despite the rising cost of frozen pizza, SkyQuest's analysis of the frozen pizza market found that sales have increased by 5% over the last year. We attribute this growth to the continued popularity of convenience foods and the growing number of adults who are living alone or working long hours.

SkyQuest Survey Reveals Consumers are Tired with Same Taste, They are Looking for Value For money and Varieties

In its latest survey, SkyQuest asked 2,000 U.S. households about their frozen pizza habits. The results revealed some interesting insights into how Americans like their pizza. The survey of frozen pizza market shows that many people are still eating frozen pizza, but they are not as satisfied with it as they used to be. The main reasons for this change in attitude are the increasing price of frozen pizzas and the rising popularity of fresh and homemade pizzas.

As for toppings, pepperoni was the most popular choice, followed by sausage and cheese. Interestingly, nearly one in five people said they don't topping their pizza at all.

In the survey of the US frozen pizza market, only 29% of respondents said they were "satisfied" with their current frozen pizza brands, while 71% said they were "dissatisfied." The top three reasons for dissatisfaction were: feeling ripped off (30%), unimpressed by recent quality (24%), and craving something different (21%).

Interestingly, even among those who said they were satisfied with their current frozen pizza brand, only 54% said they would recommend it to others. This suggests that there is room for improvement in the frozen pizza market. SkyQuest's survey also found that there are some regional variations in frozen pizza consumption. In the Northeast, 66% of respondents said they had eaten frozen pizza in the past month, while only 52% of respondents in the Midwest said the same.

Pizza lovers in the Northeast also had higher praise for frozen pizza, with 68% saying it was their favorite type of pizza. That number dropped to 27% in the Midwest.

So, what can brands do to win back the hearts of frozen pizza lovers? For one, they could focus on delivering better value for money. In addition, they could experiment with new flavor combinations and ingredients to offer a more exciting product.

Growing Concerns About Negative Impact of Processed Food Could Dampen Sell of Frozen Pizza Market

A new report from the SkyQuest finds that growing awareness about the negative impact of processed food is dampening demand for frozen pizza market. The report, "Processed Food: The New Health Risk," surveyed 2,000 adults in the United States and found that nearly 60% are concerned about the health effects of processed food. The analysis shows that this concern is translating into action, with 43% of respondents saying they have reduced their consumption of processed food in the past year. This trend is particularly pronounced among millennials, with 50 percent saying they have cut back on processed food.

The frozen pizza market report notes that the health concerns around processed food are not limited to weight gain and obesity, but also include links to cancer, heart disease, and other chronic conditions. As a result, we expect the market for frozen pizza – which is often seen as an unhealthy convenience food – to get a hit in the coming years.

The report recommends that manufacturers respond to this shift by reformulating their products to be healthier and more transparent about their ingredients.

Top Players in Global Frozen Pizza Market

