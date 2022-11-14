The Global Dark Fiber Market is expected to grow by $ 3.94 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.34% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dark Fiber Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099513/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the dark fiber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in global internet traffic, growing number of FTTH subscribers, and recent developments.

The dark fiber market analysis includes the service and type segments and geographic landscape.



The dark fiber market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Long-haul services

• Short-haul services

• Colocation facilities services



By Type

• Multi-mode

• Single-mode



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing investments in ultra-long-haul networks as one of the prime reasons driving the dark fiber market growth during the next few years. Also, focus on the development of smart cities and the proliferation of data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the dark fiber market covers the following areas:

• Dark fiber market sizing

• Dark fiber market forecast

• Dark fiber market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dark fiber market vendors that include AiNET, AT and T Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Conterra Ultra Broadband LLC, Crown Castle International Corp, DataWeb BV, Eurofiber Nederland B.V., Fatbeam LLC, FiberLight LLC, Fibrenoire Inc., Frontier Communications Parent Inc, GTT Communications Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Neos Network Ltd, NTT Communications Corp., Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd, Verizon Communications Inc., Windstream Intellectual Property Services LLC, and Zayo Group LLC. Also, the dark fiber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

