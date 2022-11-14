New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Thermal Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361432/?utm_source=GNW

Global Automotive Thermal Systems Market to Reach $59 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Thermal Systems estimated at US$41.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. HVAC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$23 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Powertrain Cooling segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Automotive Thermal Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Fluid Transport Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR



In the global Fluid Transport segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Gentherm, Inc.

Lennox International, Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. KG

Sanden Holdings Corporation

Valeo SA





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automotive Thermal System - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



