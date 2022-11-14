Global Surfactants Market to Generate Revenue of $57.13 billion by 2028 | Specialty Surfactant to Garner Revenue of $37 Billion in Years to Come

Westford, USA, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The amount of surfactant used in various industries has increased in recent years due to the growing demand for more effective and efficient cleaning products in the global surfactants market . Surfactants are commonly used in laundry detergents, shampoos, dishwashing liquids, and other cleaning agents to reduce surface tension and allow for better cleaning action. The surfactants market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.

One of the main drivers for the growth is the increasing demand from the cosmetics industry. Cosmetics and personal care products are generally water-based formulations that require surfactants to help dispersed uniformly throughout the product. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest surfactants market due to the growing population and rapid economic development in countries such as China and India. North America is the second-largest market due to the presence of major manufacturers in the region.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/surfactants-market

There are two types of surfactants: anionic and cationic. Anionic surfactants are the most widely used type and are expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. They are used in detergents, cleaners, emulsifiers, dispersants, wetting agents, foaming agents, etc. Cationic surfactants find applications in fabric softeners, hair care products, antistatic agents, disinfectants, etc.

The rising costs of raw materials is one of the major challenges facing the surfactants market. Oil price fluctuations have a direct impact on the prices of derivatives used to produce surfactants. In addition, stringent regulations regarding the use of certain chemicals in cleaning products could hinder market growth over the forecast period.

Specialty Surfactants Market to Generate Revenue of $37 Billion by 2028

Specialty surfactants are modified or designed for specific applications. They are used in a wide range of industries, including personal care, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and food processing. The personal care industry is the largest consumer of specialty surfactants, accounting for more than 30% of total demand. The cleaning product industry is the second-largest consumer, accounting for about 20% of total demand.

Specialty surfactants are used in a variety of personal care products, such as shampoos, conditioners, body washes, and facial cleansers. They are also used in a variety of cleaning products, such as dishwashing detergents and laundry detergents. The growing demand for natural and eco-friendly products is one of the major trends driving for the specialty surfactants market. Consumers are increasingly conscious about the impact of their choices on the environment and are seek.

The detergent industry is another largest end-use specialty surfactants. They are used as foaming agents, builders, bleach activators, soil release agents, fabric softeners, etc., in laundry detergents, dishwashing liquids/detergents, all-purpose cleaners, and other cleaning products. The rising disposable income levels and changing lifestyle habits have led to an increased demand for these products.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/surfactants-market

The increasing demand for specialty surfactants market is being driven by the growing popularity of natural and eco-friendly products. Consumers are becoming more aware of the harmful effects of chemicals on the environment and are demanding more natural alternatives. This trend is especially strong in the personal care industry, where sales of organic and natural products are growing at a rapid pace. In addition, the increasing use of specialty surfactants in China and India is also driving market growth.

To meet the growing demand for specialty surfactants, manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to develop new formulations that meet the specific needs of their customers. In addition, manufacturers are also expanding their production capacities to keep up with the increasing demand.

Top Trends in Global Surfactants Market

The surfactants industry is constantly evolving and changing. Here are some of the top trends that we are seeing in the industry:

1. More focus on sustainability: With concerns about climate change and the environment growing, there is a greater focus on sustainable practices within the surfactants industry. This includes using renewable raw materials, minimizing waste and emissions, and developing more environmentally-friendly products.

2. Greater demand for natural and organic products: Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are demanding more natural and organic products. This trend in the surfactants market is being seen across all industries, including the surfactants industry. Companies are responding by offering more natural and organic options for their customers.

3. Increased regulation: The surfactants industry is subject to increasing regulation as authorities seek to protect consumers and the environment from potentially harmful chemicals. This trend is likely to continue in the future, with even stricter regulations being put in place.

4. Rising costs: Due to increased regulation and environmental concerns, the costs of raw materials and production are rising within the surfactants market. This is leading companies to look for ways to reduce costs, such as using cheaper raw materials or investing in new technologies that can help improve efficiency.

5. Developments in synthetic biology are opening up new possibilities for surfactant production. Synthetic biology is an interdisciplinary field that applies engineering principles to living cells and organisms. This emerging technology is being used to develop new strains of bacteria that can produce more efficient and sustainable surfactants.

6. The use of enzymes is becoming increasingly popular in surfactant production due to their ability to efficiently break down complex molecules into simpler substances. Enzymes offer a more sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional chemical processes, making them an attractive option for surfactant manufacturers.

7. Advances in microencapsulation technology are providing new opportunities for the development of novel surfactants in the global surfactants market. Microencapsulation is a process whereby small particles or droplets are enclosed within a larger carrier particle or matrix. This technology can be used to encapsulate active ingredients within surfactants, which protects them from degradation and allows for controlled release over time.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/surfactants-market

Major Players in Global Surfactants Market

Stepan Company (US)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Solvay (Belgium)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Nouryon (Netherlands)

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Kao Corporation (Thailand)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Croda International Plc (UK)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Petrochemicals Market

Global Emulsion Polymer Market

Global Biodegradable Plastic Market

Global Anti Corrosion Coatings Market

Global Proppant Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com