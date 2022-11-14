The Global Patient Lift Pendant Market is expected to grow by $31.2 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Lift Pendant Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045375/?utm_source=GNW

27% during the forecast period. Our report on the patient lift pendant market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of disabilities, the increasing number of healthcare establishments, and increasing regulations to minimize manual patient handling.

The patient lift pendant market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The patient lift pendant market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Intensive care unit

• Operating rooms



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising demand for home care services as one of the prime reasons driving the patient lift pendant market growth during the next few years. Also, growing business strategies and growing investment in developing countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the patient lift pendant market covers the following areas:

• Patient lift pendant market sizing

• Patient lift pendant market forecast

• Patient lift pendant market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading patient lift pendant market vendors that include AAMED Technologies Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Arjo AB, Atlas Copco AB, DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, GF Health Products Inc., Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., INMED SA, Medline Industries LP, modul technik GmbH, NOVAIR MEDICAL, Savaria Corp., Schonn Medizintechnik GmbH, SKYTRON LLC, Starkstorm Ltd., TLV Healthcare, and Wilhelm Integrated Solutions Pty Ltd. Also, the patient lift pendant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

