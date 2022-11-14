Quit Genius Joins the Alight Partner Network with Tobacco Cessation Benefit Offering

Alight clients will have access to Quit Genius’ evidence-based tobacco cessation programs through Alight Worklife®

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quit Genius , the world’s first digital clinic for treating multiple substance addictions, announced today that it has partnered with Alight (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, to provide smoking and vaping cessation through Alight’s proprietary Alight Worklife® platform.

The CDC reports that nearly 70% of people want to quit smoking, but only about 8% of all people who try to quit are successful. With Quit Genius, Alight’s clients can offer their employees access to the most clinically validated tobacco cessation solution in the market, with biochemically verified 52% quit rates validated in the largest randomized-controlled trial ever undertaken for a digital tobacco cessation program.

“Quit Genius provides evidence-based solutions for multiple substance addictions. Our partnership with Alight continues our strategy of partnering with healthcare and wellness benefits platforms to deliver effective, high-value, virtual treatment for tobacco as well as alcohol and opioid use disorders,” said Yusuf Sherwani, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Quit Genius. “We’re looking forward to our collaboration with Alight and the opportunity to further enhance their member user experience.”

“We are excited to have Quit Genius included in our suite of wellbeing solutions available through Alight Worklife to help employers provide a tech-enabled, digital solution to help employees access evidence-based care to help quit tobacco use,” said Alison Borland, executive vice president of wealth and wellbeing solutions at Alight. “Having Quit Genius as part of Alight’s Partner Network enables stronger utilization due to the employee experience the Alight Worklife platform provides.”

Tobacco is the number one cause of preventable death and costs employers $3,598 per year per employee in direct healthcare costs. The Quit Genius tobacco cessation program provides a tech-enabled digital clinic designed to help members access evidence-based care wherever they are while helping employers save on healthcare costs. The Quit Genius program produces sustained quit rates that are between 2 and 4 times higher than those typically observed in response to usual care. The Quit Genius tobacco program includes:

An engaging mobile app that delivers a personalized Cognitive Behavioral Therapy journey

A dedicated care team with 1:1 access to trusted, qualified Quit Coaches

A connected device that monitors carbon monoxide levels and helps members track progress

Personalized tracking tools to help members monitor personal triggers, cigarettes smoked, dollars saved and health progress

Nicotine replacement therapy, including access to gum and patches to assist with cravings

A library of in-app content and interactive exercises

Wellness and benefits platforms also have the ability to expand the Quit Genius offering into alcohol and opioid solutions for future benefits.

Quit Genius delivers the industry’s most complete virtual clinical care model for addiction and recently expanded its partnership with Express Scripts to include access to the Quit Genius Alcohol and Opioid Addiction Treatment Solutions. The Quit Genius program combines virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and connected devices to help people overcome addiction from the comfort and privacy of their own home.

About Quit Genius

Quit Genius is the world’s first digital clinic for treating nicotine, alcohol and opioid addictions. Built on the evidence-based practice of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), Quit Genius combines virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and connected devices to help employers tackle the high cost of addiction in the workplace while improving the lives of their employees. To-date, Quit Genius has helped more than 750,000 people improve their lives and quit their addictions. The company integrates with health plans, pharmacy benefit managers and wellness platforms to deliver a turnkey implementation experience. Visit quitgenius.com for more information.

About Alight

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

