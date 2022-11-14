The Global Addictions Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by $9.86 billion during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.65% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Addictions Therapeutics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007832/?utm_source=GNW

65% during the forecast period. Our report on the addictions therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and opioid products, approval of new drugs and launch of digital therapeutics to treat addiction, and initiatives to increase awareness about and combat addiction.

The addictions therapeutics market analysis includes the distribution channel and type segments and geographic landscape.



The addictions therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital pharmacy

• Retail pharmacy

• Others



By Type

• Alcohol addiction therapeutics

• Tobacco addiction therapeutics

• Drug addiction therapeutics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing R&D of novel drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the addictions therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of free state-run addiction treatment programs and facilities and increasing alcohol consumption among women will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the addictions therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Addictions therapeutics market sizing

• Addictions therapeutics market forecast

• Addictions therapeutics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading addictions therapeutics market vendors that include Alkermes Public Ltd. Co., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aphios Corp., Braeburn Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Indivior Plc, Johnson and Johnson, kaleo Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc, Orexo AB, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma LP, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Viatris Inc. Also, the addictions therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007832/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________