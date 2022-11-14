Asia-Pacific Plastic Recycling Market Report 2022: Rising Plastic Emissions Fuel 6.45 Annual Growth Through 2026

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Plastic Recycling Market Research Report: Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rapidly growing environmental waste is raising concerns about several health disorders and other environment-related issues. Hence, it is crucial to recycle plastic and avoid emissions. Recycling is a practice of converting scrap material into usable substances that can help reduce waste from the environment. Several benefits come with the process of recycling. Be it the eminent use of energy, reduced landfills, or the decreasing carbon emissions in the environment, various substances, such as textile, plastic, automotive, electronics, and more, can be recycled.

The market is likely to grow at around 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-26, primarily due to the rapidly rising plastic emissions. India, China, Japan, and Indonesia are prime countries likely to contribute to great market opportunities for the Plastic Recycling Market in the forecast period.



Market Segmentation



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Based on the type, the market classifies into five major and other segments. Out of all, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) has the largest share in the market. The collection of plastic bottles, food & beverage packaging, textiles, and automobiles, etc., leads to the burgeoning demand of the plastic recycling market in the region, states The publisher in their research report, "APAC Plastic Recycling Market Analysis, 2021."

Textile Segment likely to witness a Significant Hike during the Forecast Years

Based on the End-User Industries, the Textile segment shall observe a significant hike in the APAC Plastic Recycling Market due to the rapidly increasing demand for producing textiles through recycled plastics in countries like India & China owing to the growing environmental concerns. Hence, based on this factor, the Textile segment shall attain a substantial growth rate in the years to come.



Market Drivers



Environmental protection is one of the prime drivers of the APAC Plastic Recycling Market. The rising environmental concerns have exponentially increased the need to conserve the surroundings and create a plastic-free environment for better living, thereby propelling the overall market growth.









