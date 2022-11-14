The Global Industrial Hemp Market is expected to grow by $6.47 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.67% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Hemp Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05938947/?utm_source=GNW

67% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial hemp market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand from the textile industry, high demand from China and the US, and high demand for cannabidiol.

The industrial hemp market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial hemp market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Textile

• Food and beverages

• Personal care

• Animal care

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing strategic collaboration, partnership, and M&A as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial hemp market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for organic hemp-based foods and certifying hemp-based foods will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial hemp market covers the following areas:

• Industrial hemp market sizing

• Industrial hemp market forecast

• Industrial hemp market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial hemp market vendors that include 22nd Century Group Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bombay Hemp Co. Pvt. Ltd., Boring Hemp Co., Canopy Growth Corp., Charlottes Web Holdings Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Deep Nature Project GmbH, Dun Agro Hemp Group, Ecofibre Ltd., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., GFR Ingredients Ltd., Hanma Investment Group Co. Ltd., HempFlax Group BV, HemPoland Sp zoo, Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co. Ltd., Medical Marijuana Inc, Nutiva Inc., Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Co op. Ltd., and Tilray Inc. Also, the industrial hemp market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

