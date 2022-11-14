New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UV Curable Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361397/?utm_source=GNW
Global UV Curable Coatings Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for UV Curable Coatings estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Monomers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.1% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oligomers segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR
The UV Curable Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Photoinitiators Segment to Record 10.4% CAGR
In the global Photoinitiators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$285.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$550.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 11.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
