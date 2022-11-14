5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Adoption of 5G Networks Drives Sector

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2022, By Offering, Demography, End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G fixed wireless access market is expected to grow from $1642.62 million in 2021 to $3074.07 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 87.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $38173.20 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 87.1%.



The main types of 5G fixed wireless access are hardware and services. Hardware refers to physical parts that enable fixed wireless access such as mobile phones and devices that have MIMO antenna technology built into the device for the mmWave frequencies. 5G small cell networks and RAN towers are the most important hardware elements of 5G technology infrastructure. The different demographies include urban, semi-urban and rural. It is implemented in various verticles such as residential, commercial, industrial and government.



North America was the largest region in the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2021. Europe was the second largest market in 5G fixed wireless access market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing adoption of 5G networks is expected to fuel the growth of the 5G fixed wireless access market in the coming years. 5G is the fifth generation of mobile data technology designed to significantly improve wireless network speed and flexibility. With the introduction of 5G, mobile technology can meet the demands of fixed-line networks and price ranges. According to Future Networks, a UK-based telecommunications company 5G will account for 1.2 billion connections by the end of 2025. Moreover, according to vXchnge, a US-based company that offers data centers and colocation services, 5G networks will cover 40% of the world and handle 25% of all mobile traffic data by 2024. Therefore, the increasing adoption of 5G networks drives the growth of the 5G fixed wireless access.



Technological innovations are shaping the 5G fixed wireless access market. Major companies operating in the 5G fixed wireless access sector is focused on developing technological solutions for 5G fixed wireless access. For instance, in February 2020, Huawei, a China-based telecommunications equipment company launched LampSite EE based on Huawei's 5G technology. LampSite EE is the business version of 5G LampSite for industrial scenarios. The version is an update from Huawei's pioneer LampSite 5G indoor radio connectivity solution, and it is geared toward smart manufacturing, smart hospitals, smart transportation, and smart warehouses, among other industries.



1) By Offering: Hardware; Services

2) By Demography: Urban; Semi-Urban; Rural

3) By End-User: Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Government



1. Executive Summary



2. 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Characteristics



3. 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On 5G Fixed Wireless Access



5. 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Size And Growth



6. 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Segmentation

7. 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



9. China 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



10. India 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



11. Japan 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



12. Australia 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



13. Indonesia 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



14. South Korea 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



15. Western Europe 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



16. UK 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



17. Germany 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



18. France 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



19. Eastern Europe 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



20. Russia 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



21. North America 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



22. USA 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



23. South America 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



24. Brazil 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



25. Middle East 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



26. Africa 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



27. 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



29. 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Samsung Electronics

AT&T Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Qualcomm Technologies

Verizon Communications Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Siklu Communication Ltd.

Mimosa Networks Inc.

Ericsson

Cohere Technologies Inc.

Arqiva

Cellular South Inc.

Hrvatski Telekom

Orange S.A.

Telefonica S.A.

Telus Corporation

United States Cellular Corporation

Vodafone

Inseego

CableFree

