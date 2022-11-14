Navient Recognized For Supporting Military Members and Their Spouses

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient has earned 2023 Military Friendly designations from VIQTORY, publisher of G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse Magazine.



It is the ninth consecutive year Navient has been recognized by the publisher for its support of the military.

“At Navient, we have long supported our armed forces in numerous ways,” said Mike Maier, senior vice president and U.S. Navy veteran. “That includes how we serve our military customers, how we provide veterans and their families with opportunities to build meaningful careers with our company, and how we select our suppliers and the organizations we support in our communities.”

Navient provides veterans with employment opportunities, offers mentoring and development, and raises funds and awareness for veterans.

Navient participates in hiring events to reach job-seeking veterans and is a member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of companies committed to hiring U.S. military veterans and military spouses.





Navient’s Military Benefits team helps service members and their families understand their student loan benefits and options.





The employee-led Veterans Resource Group provides recognition, mentoring and resources to employees and their families connected to the military. Veterans can take advantage of job-based training, tuition reimbursement, military leave benefits and various development programs.





Through partners and employees, Navient supports community groups that provide care and resources to service members and veterans.



Since 2003, the Military Friendly Employers list has come to set the standard for organizations that provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. The list is created each year based on research using public data sources for more than 8,800 employers nationwide, input from employed veterans and responses to a comprehensive employer-submitted survey.

“Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers designation elevate the standard for military programs globally; they have invested in substantive programs that promote positive outcomes for service members, military spouses, and veterans within their organizations,” said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly. “For these employers, hiring military is more than just the right thing to do; it's a standard that makes good business sense.”

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, health care and government. Learn more at navient.com.

About Military Friendly® Employers:

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,700 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by VIQTORY, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. VIQTORY is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

Contact:

Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com