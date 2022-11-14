Thailand’s biggest cinema operator Major Cineplex invest in live hologram technology, becoming world’s first cinema operator to purchase ARHT Media’s CAPSULE

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc., the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality and low-latency hologram and digital content, announced today that Thailand’s largest operator of movie theatres, MAJOR CINEPLEX, has purchased ARHT’s CAPSULE hologram display technology in a move that is set to revolutionize the cinema-going experience. MAJOR CINEPLEX becomes the first cinema operator in the world to purchase CAPSULE technology, with the announcement also marking the first sale of CAPSULE in the wider APAC region building on the successful rollout of the hologram display system across North America and Europe throughout 2022. The announcement follows ARHT Media’s recent reporting of record Q3 revenues of $2.02M vs $1.05M in Q3 2021, an increase of 92%, showcasing the continued growth of the hologram technology sector.



CAPSULE is a plug-and-play, fully interactive 4K hologram display, enabling the merging of the physical world with the metaverse like never before. The technology has attracted great interest across the cinema sector following its unveiling at CinemaCon Las Vegas in April 2022, and the purchase of CAPSULE will now enable MAJOR CINEPLEX to deliver unique audience experiences blending real world and metaverse both in cinema and at special events. Audiences will be able to meet and greet with life-sized 3D holograms in real-time, enabling talent to be beamed live to the screen from anywhere in the world. CAPSULE also provides fully interactive functionality, including a touch screen and two-way cameras, providing immersive ways to gamify the lobby experience, giving cinema audiences a wealth of new ways to engage with content from advertisers and studios.

“We are delighted to be the first cinema operator in the world to bring this exciting new technology to our customers,” said Vicha Poolvaraluk, CEO of MAJOR CINEPLEX. “Hologram technology was once the realm of science fiction, but with CAPSULE, we will be able to make this a reality for our audiences and look forward to creating some truly unforgettable cinema experiences.”

Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media, added: “Now more than ever we are seeing bricks and mortar cinemas needing to come up with new and innovative ways to attract audiences through their doors. We cannot wait to begin working with MAJOR CINEPLEX to give their audiences amazing experiences that they just cannot get at home.”

CAPSULE will be showcased at CineAsia in Bangkok from Dec 5-8th as part of the MAJOR CINEPLEX presentation. The first in-cinema unit will be installed at Paragon Cineplex, Siam Paragon, Bangkok.

About CAPSULE

CAPSULE is ARHT Media’s latest innovation, a revolutionary touchscreen 4K hologram display leveraging ARHT’s live HoloPresence™ capabilities to deliver memorable life-like interactive experiences that completely reimagine consumer engagement. The product was unveiled at CinemaCon Las Vegas in April 2022 and has already been used around the world for a wide range of events and experiences including an interactive Star Trek experience in partnership with Paramount+, and a unique partnerships which saw President Zelinsky of Ukraine beamed live from Kyiv as a hologram into major technology events across Europe. To find out more about CAPSULE visit www.arhtmedia.com/capsule.

About ARHT Media

ARHT is a pioneer in the live hologram industry and their HoloPresence™ technology offers a complete end-to-end solution for the Capture, Transmission and Display of live holograms for in-person, hybrid, and online events. They have a range of hologram display solutions to suit multiple use cases, including a premium online presentation solution, the Virtual Global Stage™, and the largest global Holographic Telepresence network of hologram Capture and Display locations, ensuring a presenter can beam into a meeting or event as a live hologram from virtually anywhere in the world.

Connect with ARHT Media:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

ARHT

Salman Amin

ARHT Media

samin@arhtmedia.com

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intention to exercise convertible securities of the Company; disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.