MMEX Resources Corp. Announces Chatsworth Securities LLC as Financial Advisor for Green and Blue Hydrogen Projects, the Trans Permian Hydrogen Hub and its Pecos Clean Production Refining

FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMEX Resources Corp. (OTCPK: MMEX), announced it has retained Chatsworth Securities LLC as Financial Advisor for three energy transition projects it is developing in Pecos County, Texas and for the Trans Permian H2Hub sponsored by MMEX and filed with the Department of Energy on November 7, 2022. MMEX is an energy infrastructure company developing green and blue hydrogen facilities and the first-ever clean production refinery along with its sponsorship and filing for a Permian Basin hydrogen hub under the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) guidance for funding clean hydrogen infrastructure.

Jack W. Hanks, President, and CEO of MMEX Resources Corp., said, “Today, we proudly announce that Chatsworth Securities LLC will serve as Financial Advisor for the development of our first-in-class clean energy and production facilities in the U.S. along with their selection as the Financial Advisor to the Trans Permian H2Hub if it is selected by the DOE.”

Hanks continued, “As noted in our November 7, 2022 Trans Permian H2Hub announcement, we are developing a green hydrogen project utilizing solar powered Siemens Energy electrolyzer technology and developing a solar powered blue hydrogen-to-power project at the same site to produce hydrogen from natural gas and generate 365 MW of electricity. These projects are being developed alongside our clean production refinery project.”

“We are now able to add Chatsworth Securities to our Team across the board, and to our potential for financing projects with substantial capital requirements. With the hydrogen production potential in the U.S. and critical markets for hydrogen derivatives such as green ammonia and green methanol exports to Europe and Asia, Chatsworth adds a lot of fire power to our potential financing and development efforts.”

Ralph DiFiore, Senior Managing Director of Chatsworth Securities LLC, said “We are excited to be part of the team helping MMEX, a company that we believe will be a leader for the development of hydrogen, green ammonia and green methanol and for clean production refining facilities in the U.S. Chatsworth, which was established in 1996, has over 20 Managing Director level investment bankers with significant energy industry experience. One of our specialties is in financing clean energy projects. We look forward to working closely with the MMEX team for the development of these first of their kind projects.”

The new Trans Permian H2Hub web site includes the MMEX Trans Permian H2Hub presentation, including several maps of the Permian Basin H2Hub region.

###

About Chatsworth Securities LLC

Chatsworth Securities LLC is an investment banking firm based in Greenwich CT with over 25 years’ experience providing a wide range of services to institutional clients. The principal areas of its business are advisory services, mergers and acquisitions and private capital raising for companies and alternative investment funds. Energy transition and green energy projects and the technology sector are a focus of the firm. It has served as financial advisor and raised capital for both domestic and international transactions and has substantial experience in project financing for clean energy projects. For more information about Chatsworth Securities LLC, visit www.chatsworthgroup.com.

About MMEX Resources Corp.

MMEX Resources Corporation (MMEX), based Fort Stockton, Texas is a development company formed to engage in energy industry infrastructure projects. Leveraging its management experience and relationships from the traditional energy sector, MMEX is currently engaged in developing projects to produce hydrogen utilizing renewable energy, and clean production refining manufacturing ultra-low sulfur fuel products. MMEX is also engaged in the development of solar power for distribution to its energy transition projects. For more information about MMEX, visit www.mmexresources.com.

The following constitutes a "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include but are not limited to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, our lack of revenues, general business conditions, the requirement to obtain significant financing to pursue our business plan, our history of operating losses and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In particular, readers should note MMEX undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.