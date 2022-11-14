Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited Enters into Strategic Cooperation with Modern Industry-Education Integration Promotion Center of Shanghai Pudong New Area for Training of Cross-Border E-Commerce Talents

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (the “Company” or “Jianzhi”) (NASDAQ: JZ), a leading provider of digital educational content in China, today announced that the Company has entered into a “Ten Schools and 100 Enterprises Action Plan” strategic cooperation agreement with Modern Industry-Education Integration Promotion Center of Shanghai Pudong New Area (the “Center”), to jointly develop initiatives to strengthen collaboration between local governments, schools and enterprises in order to cultivate cross-border e-commerce talents and create a platform ecosystem for modern vocational education (the “Cooperation”).



Pivoting around employment and entrepreneurship-oriented practical training, Jianzhi provides digital educational content and intelligent education solutions for domestic higher education institutions and institutional clients. Leveraging the Cooperation, Jianzhi will create courses for beginners stepping into the spheres of cross-border e-commerce and digital marketing, who will be trained and instructed by senior practitioners with over 20 years of experience in related industries.

In the "14th Five-Year Plan" for the development of e-commerce jointly released by the China’s Ministry of Commerce, the Cyberspace Administration and the Development and Reform Commission (the “Plan”), a major indicator system for e-commerce development was established for the first time. Pursuant to the Plan, cross-border e-commerce is tagged with strategic value. By 2025, the population engaged in the field of e-commerce in China is expected to reach 70 million and the amount of cross-border e-commerce transactions is expected to grow to RMB2.5 trillion.

Jianzhi, the Center, universities and well-known platforms will jointly carry out actions targeting at the cultivation and retention of cross-border e-commerce talents to help solve problems and overcome obstacles related to the shortage and low retention rate of e-commerce talents in lower-tier towns and cities in China. The collaboration also aims to provide persistent talent support and create an intellectual talent pool for industrial upgrading and companies looking to expand businesses abroad in China and Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone.

Yong Hu, CEO of the Company commented: “We are glad to announce our tie-up with the Modern Industry-Education Integration Promotion Center as both of us see the rise of e-commerce industry in China. For example there are about 500,000 Chinese companies that are already engaged in e-commerce businesses and approximately 10 million more small and medium-sized enterprises are looking for opportunities to expand their businesses in overseas countries. During the first half of 2022, Chinese foreign trade exports exceeded RMB11.1 trillion, up by 13.2% on a year-on -year basis, indicating that there is a great talent shortage amid the growth of Chinese e-commerce sector.”

“Our partnership aims to provide modern and the most advanced education and training that would help fill in the talent shortfall in domestic and cross-border e-commerce spheres, which is expected to reach nearly 10 million in the next five year. We believe that the cooperation will help Jianzhi expand its scale of business as well as establish industry presence in e-commerce education, which shall create long-term value to our partners and shareholders.”

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

Headquartered in Beijing and established in 2011, Jianzhi is a leading provider of digital educational content in China and has been committed to developing educational content to fulfill the massive demand for high-quality, professional development training resources in China. Jianzhi started operations by providing educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions. Jianzhi also provides products to individual customers. Leveraging its strong capabilities in developing proprietary professional development training content and success in consolidating educational content resources within the industry, Jianzhi has successfully built up a comprehensive, multi-dimensional digital educational content database which offers a wide range of professional development products. Jianzhi embed proprietary digital education content into the self-developed online learning platforms, which are provided to a wide range of customers through its omni-channel sales system. Jianzhi is also fully committed to the digitalization and informatization of the education sector in China. For more information, please visit: www.jianzhi-jiaoyu.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

