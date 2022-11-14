New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unmanned Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361389/?utm_source=GNW
Global Unmanned Composites Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Unmanned Composites estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.7% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $354.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR
The Unmanned Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$354.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$571 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.9% and 13.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.
Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Segment to Record 11.9% CAGR
In the global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$29 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$63.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
Dibble
HB&G Building Products, Inc.
Hexcel Corporation
Koninklijke Ten Cate BV
Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
Reinforced Earth Co. Ltd.
Teijin Ltd.
V2 Composites, Inc.
Global Unmanned Composites Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027
What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
