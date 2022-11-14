New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unmanned Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361389/?utm_source=GNW

Global Unmanned Composites Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Unmanned Composites estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.7% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $354.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR



The Unmanned Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$354.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$571 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.9% and 13.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.



Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Segment to Record 11.9% CAGR



In the global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$29 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$63.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Dibble

HB&G Building Products, Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Reinforced Earth Co. Ltd.

Teijin Ltd.

V2 Composites, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Unmanned Systems Fiber Reinforced Polymer - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Unmanned Composites Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Carbon Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (CFRP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (CFRP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Glass Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (GFRP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (GFRP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Aramid Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (AFRP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Aramid Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (AFRP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Boron Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (BFRP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Boron Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (BFRP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Unmanned Ground Vehicle

(UGV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Ground Vehicle

(UGV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Unmanned Surface Vehicle

(USV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Surface

Vehicle (USV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Autonomous Underwater

Vehicle (AUV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Autonomous Underwater

Vehicle (AUV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Platforms by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Platforms by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Unmanned Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (BFRP) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer

(GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber

Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle

(USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground

Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous

Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Unmanned

Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned

Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and

Other Platforms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (BFRP) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer

(GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber

Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle

(USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground

Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous

Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Unmanned

Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned

Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and

Other Platforms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Unmanned Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (BFRP) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer

(GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber

Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle

(USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground

Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous

Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Unmanned

Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned

Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and

Other Platforms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Unmanned Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (BFRP) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer

(GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber

Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle

(USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground

Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous

Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Unmanned

Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned

Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and

Other Platforms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Unmanned Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (BFRP) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer

(GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber

Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle

(USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground

Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous

Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Unmanned

Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned

Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and

Other Platforms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Unmanned Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (BFRP) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer

(GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber

Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle

(USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground

Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous

Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Unmanned

Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned

Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and

Other Platforms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Unmanned Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (BFRP) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and

Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle

(USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground

Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous

Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites

by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Unmanned

Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned

Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and

Other Platforms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (BFRP) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer

(GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber

Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle

(USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground

Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous

Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Unmanned

Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned

Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and

Other Platforms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Unmanned Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (BFRP) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer

(GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber

Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Composites by Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle

(USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Unmanned Composites by

Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground

Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous

Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Composites by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Unmanned

Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned

Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and

Other Platforms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Unmanned Composites by Material Type - Carbon Fiber

Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer

(GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber

Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Unmanned

Composites by Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer

(CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fiber

Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer

(BFRP) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned

Composites by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber

Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer

(AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Unmanned Composites by Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle

(USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Unmanned

Composites by Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV),

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV),

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned

Composites by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle

(UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous Underwater

Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Unmanned Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Unmanned Composites by Material Type - Carbon Fiber

Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer

(GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber

Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Unmanned Composites

by Material Type - Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP),

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced

Polymer (AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned

Composites by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber

Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer

(AFRP) and Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Unmanned Composites by Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle

(USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Unmanned Composites

by Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground

Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous

Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Other Platforms Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned

Composites by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle



