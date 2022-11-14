Global Kraft Paper Market is Estimated to be Valued at US$ 15.9 Bn in 2022, and Expected to Reach US$ 19.8 Bn at a CAGR of 2.2% between forecast period of 2022-32 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kraft paper market is valued at US$ 15.94 Bn as of now and expected to reach US$ 19.82 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 2.2% between 2022 and 2032.



Kraft paper is amongst the commodities used to facilitate packaging these days as it hardly has any negative impact on environment. These papers are made through kraft process. They make use of a plethora of fibers. The sheets happen to be gritty in texture. Kraft paper also suffices the bakery vertical.

The applications of kraft paper include carryout bags, shopping and grocery bags, gift wrapping, and multiwall shipping sacks. Kraft paper proves to be stronger as compared to any other paper due to low concentration of lignin and higher sulphur ratio.

With environmentally-friendliness being of prime concern, paper-based packaging serves the industries well. The corrugated boxes do help in reducing packing waste as they could be recycled as well as reused. Logistics services dominate the kraft paper market.

The start-ups are developing new kraft paper packaging solutions like consumer-friendly bags, stand-up pouches, and zipper pouches. Kraft paper is also used for addressing medical purposes. Long softwood fibers are used for manufacturing it, which give it flexibility that is desired along with tensile strength.

At the same time, lack of awareness about kraft paper in low-income countries may restrain the market. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Kraft paper Market’. It has its team of analysts and consultants to execute it, with macros and micros in place.

Competitive Landscape

Smurfit Kappa does employ innovative technologies for helping and collecting data from across the globe for tabling new inventions every single day. The tools available include PackExpert, Magic Hat, Store Visualizer, Shelf Viewer, Innobook, and Paper to Box.

Mondi Group Plc operates across value chain comprising paper production, pulp, and wood. The raw materials are inclusive of wood yard, chemical cycle of pulp mill, and pulping process. The company has created ‘advantage formable brown’, a specialist kraft paper grade. It is getting used in several food packaging applications like packing meat and fish. The thermoformable properties, with being multi-layered, helps it in the packaging sector.

Segezha Group, in March 2021, entered into agreement with Bellmer for building a novel paper machine at the former’s paper factory based out of Sokol (Vologda). The new-fangled machine is expected to come live by the year 2023.



Key Takeaways from Kraft Paper Market

North America holds more than 27% of the market share. This could be credited to continuously expanding demand for kraft paper in the wake of rapid industrialization. DIY kraft-inspired invitations and decorations could save financials on weddings and gatherings.

Europe holds more than 20% of the market share due to expanding food & beverages vertical. Natural kraft paper is amongst the strongest kinds of paper and used for packaging foods such as wheat, sugar, vegetables, and dried fruits.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a sizable market share in the forecast period with countries like China and India dominating the market.



Key Segments Profiled in the Global Kraft Paper Market Report

Kraft Paper Market by Product Type:

Specialty Kraft Paper

Sack Kraft Paper

Kraft Paper Market by Application:

Kraft Paper for Corrugated Boxes

Kraft Paper for Grocery & Shopping Bags

Kraft Paper for Multiwall Sacks

Kraft Paper for Carryout Bags

Kraft Paper for Other Applications



Kraft Paper Market by Grades:

Bleached Kraft Paper

Unbleached Kraft Paper

Coated Kraft Paper

Uncoated Kraft Paper

Kraft Paper Market by End Use:

Kraft paper for Food & Beverages

Kraft paper for Electronics

Kraft paper for Construction

Kraft paper for Cosmetics and Personal Care

Kraft paper for Textile Manufacturing

Kraft paper for Other End Uses

