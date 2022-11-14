Virtue Tattoo Fades and Removes Multicolored Tattoos with the Advanced Astanza Trinity Laser in Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtue Tattoo, voted Houston’s best tattoo shop six times, now offers safe, fast, and effective laser tattoo removal featuring the Astanza Trinity laser. Located in Meadows Place between Houston’s Chinatown and Sugar Land, Texas, Virtue Tattoo hopes to use laser tattoo removal to transform existing tattoos, remove unwanted tattoos, and improve cover-up artwork. Virtue Tattoo is home to some of Houston’s most talented tattoo artists and body piercers and can now add expert laser tattoo removal to its list of services.

“For more than ten years, Virtue Tattoo has strived to give our customers the best experience across every service we offer,” said Tim Gooding, owner. “To do that, we’re constantly looking for ways to improve our craft, and I believe laser tattoo removal will help us do just that. Now we can lighten tattoos before a cover-up and correct tattoos that clients don’t want. Best of all, our laser can treat all tattoo colors. There aren’t many laser providers, let alone tattoo shops, that offer this kind of service.”

The Astanza Trinity laser is a top-of-the-line Q-switched Nd:YAG and Q-switched ruby laser. This industry-leading system combines two full-powered lasers and produces three wavelengths: 1064 nm, 532 nm, and 694 nm. Together, these wavelengths target and remove the widest range of ink colors, including bright and blue inks considered untreatable with standard lasers. The Astanza Trinity boasts high energy, ultra-fast pulse durations, and intense peak power for optimal ink shattering and fast tattoo removal. Furthermore, the Trinity can safely treat all skin types, including dark skin tones IV through VI.

“We are so excited to see the amazing cover-up art that Virtue Tattoo creates in conjunction with their Astanza Trinity laser,” said Josh Walsh, Astanza Account Representative. “Their skills plus the Trinity’s modification tools are the perfect equation for a limitless future in creativity and great results.”

About Virtue Tattoo

Virtue Tattoo was established in July 2010 and quickly rose to acclaim after being voted Houston’s best tattoo shop in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, and 2021 by the Houston Chronicle and Citysearch®. Virtue Tattoo was also featured as one of the Top 50 Tattoo Artists You Need to Know in 2010 by Complex Magazine. Virtue Tattoo is a full-service tattoo studio that offers elite tattooing, high-quality body piercing, and advanced laser tattoo removal.

To learn more or get in touch with Virtue Tattoo, call (281) 240-0632, visit https://virtuetattoo.com/, or follow them on Instagram and Facebook. Virtue Tattoo is located at 11611 W. Airport Blvd Meadows Place, TX 77477.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, PicoStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in TexasTM and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health CareTM .

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.